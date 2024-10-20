Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (27)
What are Endomembrane System?
A group of membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells that work together to modify, package, and transport lipids and proteins.
What is the primary function of the rough ER?
The rough ER modifies proteins synthesized by ribosomes on its surface.
What is Nucleus?
A rounded structure that contains and protects most of a eukaryotic cell's DNA.
What is the role of the Golgi apparatus in protein secretion?
The Golgi apparatus processes, modifies, and repackages proteins for distribution.
What are Vesicles?
Tiny membrane bubbles that transport materials within the endomembrane system.
What is the function of the smooth ER?
The smooth ER synthesizes lipids and detoxifies drugs and poisons.
Define Protein Secretion?
The process by which proteins are released into the environment or surroundings of the cell.
What is the nuclear envelope?
A double membrane barrier that surrounds the nucleus and separates its contents from the cytoplasm.
What is Rough ER?
A type of endoplasmic reticulum studded with ribosomes, involved in protein modification.
What are nuclear pores?
Tiny holes in the nuclear envelope that allow the entry and exit of materials into and out of the nucleus.
What is Smooth ER?
A type of endoplasmic reticulum that is ribosome-free and involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.
What is the ER lumen?
The internal space or compartment of the endoplasmic reticulum.
Define Golgi Apparatus.
A stack of flat membranous sacs that processes, modifies, and repackages molecules for distribution.
What is the cis face of the Golgi apparatus?
The receiving end of the Golgi apparatus where vesicles deliver their contents.
Defien Nucleolus?
A small dense structure within the nucleus where ribosomes are assembled.
What is the trans face of the Golgi apparatus?
The shipping end of the Golgi apparatus where modified contents are repackaged into vesicles for export.
Define Ribosomes.
Non-membranous organelles that perform translation, the process of making proteins.
What is the function of vesicles in protein secretion?
Vesicles transport proteins from the ER to the Golgi apparatus and then to the cell membrane for secretion.
Define Cisternae
Flat membranous sacs that make up the Golgi apparatus.
What is the role of the nucleus in protein secretion?
The nucleus stores DNA, which is transcribed into RNA, the first step in protein synthesis.
What is Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER)?
A membranous structure continuous with the nuclear envelope, involved in protein and lipid synthesis.
What is the difference between rough ER and smooth ER?
Rough ER has ribosomes on its surface and modifies proteins, while smooth ER is ribosome-free and synthesizes lipids.
WHat is Nuclear Envelope?
The double membrane that surrounds the nucleus and acts as its barrier.
What is the function of ribosomes in the rough ER?
Ribosomes on the rough ER synthesize proteins that are then modified within the ER.
What happens to proteins in the Golgi apparatus?
Proteins are modified, repackaged, and prepared for distribution to different parts of the cell or for secretion.
Define Translation.
The process by which RNA is used to build proteins, occurring at the ribosomes.
What is the role of the ER lumen?
The ER lumen is where newly built proteins fold and are modified.