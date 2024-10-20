Skip to main content
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion exam Flashcards

Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion exam
  • What are Endomembrane System?

    A group of membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells that work together to modify, package, and transport lipids and proteins.

  • What is the primary function of the rough ER?

    The rough ER modifies proteins synthesized by ribosomes on its surface.

  • What is Nucleus?

    A rounded structure that contains and protects most of a eukaryotic cell's DNA.

  • What is the role of the Golgi apparatus in protein secretion?

    The Golgi apparatus processes, modifies, and repackages proteins for distribution.

  • What are Vesicles?

    Tiny membrane bubbles that transport materials within the endomembrane system.

  • What is the function of the smooth ER?

    The smooth ER synthesizes lipids and detoxifies drugs and poisons.

  • Define Protein Secretion?

    The process by which proteins are released into the environment or surroundings of the cell.

  • What is the nuclear envelope?

    A double membrane barrier that surrounds the nucleus and separates its contents from the cytoplasm.

  • What is Rough ER?

    A type of endoplasmic reticulum studded with ribosomes, involved in protein modification.

  • What are nuclear pores?

    Tiny holes in the nuclear envelope that allow the entry and exit of materials into and out of the nucleus.

  • What is Smooth ER?

    A type of endoplasmic reticulum that is ribosome-free and involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.

  • What is the ER lumen?

    The internal space or compartment of the endoplasmic reticulum.

  • Define Golgi Apparatus.

    A stack of flat membranous sacs that processes, modifies, and repackages molecules for distribution.

  • What is the cis face of the Golgi apparatus?

    The receiving end of the Golgi apparatus where vesicles deliver their contents.

  • Defien Nucleolus?

    A small dense structure within the nucleus where ribosomes are assembled.

  • What is the trans face of the Golgi apparatus?

    The shipping end of the Golgi apparatus where modified contents are repackaged into vesicles for export.

  • Define Ribosomes.

    Non-membranous organelles that perform translation, the process of making proteins.

  • What is the function of vesicles in protein secretion?

    Vesicles transport proteins from the ER to the Golgi apparatus and then to the cell membrane for secretion.

  • Define Cisternae

    Flat membranous sacs that make up the Golgi apparatus.

  • What is the role of the nucleus in protein secretion?

    The nucleus stores DNA, which is transcribed into RNA, the first step in protein synthesis.

  • What is Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER)?

    A membranous structure continuous with the nuclear envelope, involved in protein and lipid synthesis.

  • What is the difference between rough ER and smooth ER?

    Rough ER has ribosomes on its surface and modifies proteins, while smooth ER is ribosome-free and synthesizes lipids.

  • WHat is Nuclear Envelope?

    The double membrane that surrounds the nucleus and acts as its barrier.

  • What is the function of ribosomes in the rough ER?

    Ribosomes on the rough ER synthesize proteins that are then modified within the ER.

  • What happens to proteins in the Golgi apparatus?

    Proteins are modified, repackaged, and prepared for distribution to different parts of the cell or for secretion.

  • Define Translation.

    The process by which RNA is used to build proteins, occurring at the ribosomes.

  • What is the role of the ER lumen?

    The ER lumen is where newly built proteins fold and are modified.