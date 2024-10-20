Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion quiz #2 Flashcards
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion quiz #2
Which of the following is not a component of the endomembrane system? A) Nucleus B) Mitochondria C) Golgi apparatus D) Endoplasmic reticulum
B) Mitochondria
Which structure is not part of the endomembrane system? A) Lysosome B) Ribosome C) Golgi apparatus D) Endoplasmic reticulum
B) Ribosome
Which sequence correctly traces the path of a protein in the cell? A) Nucleus → Rough ER → Golgi apparatus → Vesicle → Plasma membrane B) Golgi apparatus → Rough ER → Nucleus → Vesicle → Plasma membrane C) Rough ER → Nucleus → Golgi apparatus → Vesicle → Plasma membrane D) Vesicle → Golgi apparatus → Rough ER → Nucleus → Plasma membrane
A) Nucleus → Rough ER → Golgi apparatus → Vesicle → Plasma membrane
How do vesicles move through the cell?
Vesicles move through the cell by being transported along the cytoskeleton, often with the help of motor proteins.
What is a secretory vesicle?
A secretory vesicle is a membrane-bound structure that transports proteins and other molecules to the cell membrane for secretion.
Which structure is part of the endomembrane system? A) Mitochondria B) Chloroplast C) Golgi apparatus D) Ribosome
C) Golgi apparatus
Which is the secretion of materials at the plasma membrane? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Phagocytosis D) Pinocytosis
B) Exocytosis
Which of the following sequences for the processing of proteins produced within the cell is correct? A) Golgi apparatus → Rough ER → Nucleus B) Rough ER → Golgi apparatus → Vesicle C) Vesicle → Nucleus → Rough ER D) Nucleus → Vesicle → Golgi apparatus
B) Rough ER → Golgi apparatus → Vesicle
Compare the Golgi complex to a warehouse/mail facility. How is its function similar?
The Golgi complex functions like a warehouse/mail facility by receiving, modifying, repackaging, and distributing proteins and lipids to their destinations.
Which of the following statements is false regarding protein transport? A) Proteins are synthesized in the rough ER B) Proteins are modified in the Golgi apparatus C) Proteins are transported by vesicles D) Proteins are synthesized in the smooth ER
D) Proteins are synthesized in the smooth ER
How are proteins transported to their correct locations in the cell?
Proteins are transported to their correct locations in the cell via vesicles that move along the cytoskeleton, guided by specific signal sequences.
Which organelle packages materials for secretion from the cell?
The Golgi apparatus packages materials for secretion from the cell.
Why are the structures that make up the endomembrane system grouped together?
The structures of the endomembrane system are grouped together because they are interconnected and work collaboratively to synthesize, modify, and transport proteins and lipids.
Extracellular matrix proteins are produced by ribosomes in which part of a eukaryotic cell?
Extracellular matrix proteins are produced by ribosomes on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
Which structure is the site of the synthesis of proteins that may be exported from the cell?
The rough endoplasmic reticulum is the site of the synthesis of proteins that may be exported from the cell.
Which of the following is not a function of the endomembrane system? A) Protein synthesis B) Lipid synthesis C) DNA replication D) Protein modification
C) DNA replication
Which organelle completes protein modifications and packages the protein for export?
The Golgi apparatus completes protein modifications and packages the protein for export.
Which of these organelles modifies cell products and then packages them for distribution?
The Golgi apparatus modifies cell products and then packages them for distribution.
