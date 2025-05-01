Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Describe the role of the nucleus in the process of protein secretion. The nucleus stores the cell's DNA, which contains the instructions for making proteins. Protein secretion begins in the nucleus, where DNA is transcribed into RNA, which then exits the nucleus to be translated into protein.

Explain the function of the Golgi apparatus in the protein secretion pathway. The Golgi apparatus receives proteins and lipids from the ER via vesicles, modifies and repackages them, and then directs them to their final destinations, including secretion outside the cell.

What is the primary function of the endomembrane system in eukaryotic cells? The endomembrane system coordinates the synthesis, modification, and transport of proteins and lipids within the cell, including their secretion.

How are the organelles of the endomembrane system interconnected? They are interconnected by vesicles, which are small membrane-bound bubbles that transport materials between organelles.

What is the function of the nuclear envelope and its pores? The nuclear envelope is a double membrane that surrounds the nucleus, and its pores control the entry and exit of molecules like RNA.