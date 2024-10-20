Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Endosymbiotic Theory exam Flashcards

Back
Endosymbiotic Theory exam
How well do you know this?
1/29

  • What is Endosymbiotic Theory?

    A theory suggesting that mitochondria and chloroplasts in eukaryotic cells originated from independent aerobic and photosynthetic bacteria.

  • What type of bacterium is believed to have evolved into mitochondria?

    Aerobic bacterium.

  • What type of bacterium is believed to have evolved into chloroplasts?

    Photosynthetic cyanobacterium.

  • Approximately how many years ago did the endosymbiotic event occur?

    About 1.5 billion years ago.

  • What is anaerobic host cell?

    A host cell that does not utilize oxygen in its metabolism.

  • What is aerobic bacterium?

    A bacterium that utilizes oxygen in its metabolism.

  • What is the main benefit for the anaerobic host cell in the endosymbiotic relationship?

    Acquiring a metabolism that utilizes oxygen.

  • What is the main benefit for the aerobic bacterium in the endosymbiotic relationship?

    Being provided extra protection.

  • What process do mitochondria and chloroplasts use to replicate?

    Binary fission.

  • What type of DNA do mitochondria and chloroplasts have?

    Small circular DNA.

  • What type of ribosomes do mitochondria and chloroplasts have?

    70s ribosomes.

  • How many membranes do mitochondria and chloroplasts have?

    Two membranes (an outer and an inner membrane).

  • What does the presence of two membranes in mitochondria and chloroplasts suggest?

    It is consistent with the idea of engulfment.

  • What is a key piece of evidence supporting the endosymbiotic theory?

    Similarities in DNA structure, ribosome type, and replication methods between these organelles and prokaryotes.

  • What did the engulfment of the aerobic bacterium lead to in terms of evolution?

    The development of mitochondria.

  • What did the engulfment of the photosynthetic cyanobacterium lead to in terms of evolution?

    The development of chloroplasts.

  • What type of cells have both chloroplasts and mitochondria?

    Plant cells.

  • What is the significance of mitochondria and chloroplasts having 70s ribosomes?

    It is characteristic of prokaryotic cells.

  • What does the endosymbiotic theory suggest about the origins of mitochondria and chloroplasts?

    They were once independently living bacteria.

  • What is the role of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?

    To provide energy through the process of cellular respiration.

  • What is the role of chloroplasts in plant cells?

    To conduct photosynthesis.

  • What is binary fission?

    A method of asexual reproduction in which a cell divides into two equal parts.

  • What does the term 'symbiotic relationship' mean?

    A relationship between two organisms where both benefit.

  • What is the significance of the endosymbiotic theory in understanding eukaryotic cell evolution?

    It explains the origin of key organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.

  • What evidence supports the idea that mitochondria and chloroplasts were once prokaryotes?

    Similarities in DNA, ribosomes, replication methods, and membrane structure.

  • What is the main function of mitochondria?

    Energy production through cellular respiration.

  • What is the main function of chloroplasts?

    Photosynthesis.

  • What does the term 'engulfment' refer to in the endosymbiotic theory?

    The process by which a host cell takes in a bacterium.

  • What is the significance of the endosymbiotic theory for complex organisms?

    It allowed for the development of complex organisms and animals.