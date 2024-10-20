Endosymbiotic Theory exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
What is Endosymbiotic Theory?
A theory suggesting that mitochondria and chloroplasts in eukaryotic cells originated from independent aerobic and photosynthetic bacteria.
What type of bacterium is believed to have evolved into mitochondria?
Aerobic bacterium.
What type of bacterium is believed to have evolved into chloroplasts?
Photosynthetic cyanobacterium.
Approximately how many years ago did the endosymbiotic event occur?
About 1.5 billion years ago.
What is anaerobic host cell?
A host cell that does not utilize oxygen in its metabolism.
What is aerobic bacterium?
A bacterium that utilizes oxygen in its metabolism.
What is the main benefit for the anaerobic host cell in the endosymbiotic relationship?
Acquiring a metabolism that utilizes oxygen.
What is the main benefit for the aerobic bacterium in the endosymbiotic relationship?
Being provided extra protection.
What process do mitochondria and chloroplasts use to replicate?
Binary fission.
What type of DNA do mitochondria and chloroplasts have?
Small circular DNA.
What type of ribosomes do mitochondria and chloroplasts have?
70s ribosomes.
How many membranes do mitochondria and chloroplasts have?
Two membranes (an outer and an inner membrane).
What does the presence of two membranes in mitochondria and chloroplasts suggest?
It is consistent with the idea of engulfment.
What is a key piece of evidence supporting the endosymbiotic theory?
Similarities in DNA structure, ribosome type, and replication methods between these organelles and prokaryotes.
What did the engulfment of the aerobic bacterium lead to in terms of evolution?
The development of mitochondria.
What did the engulfment of the photosynthetic cyanobacterium lead to in terms of evolution?
The development of chloroplasts.
What type of cells have both chloroplasts and mitochondria?
Plant cells.
What is the significance of mitochondria and chloroplasts having 70s ribosomes?
It is characteristic of prokaryotic cells.
What does the endosymbiotic theory suggest about the origins of mitochondria and chloroplasts?
They were once independently living bacteria.
What is the role of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
To provide energy through the process of cellular respiration.
What is the role of chloroplasts in plant cells?
To conduct photosynthesis.
What is binary fission?
A method of asexual reproduction in which a cell divides into two equal parts.
What does the term 'symbiotic relationship' mean?
A relationship between two organisms where both benefit.
What is the significance of the endosymbiotic theory in understanding eukaryotic cell evolution?
It explains the origin of key organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.
What evidence supports the idea that mitochondria and chloroplasts were once prokaryotes?
Similarities in DNA, ribosomes, replication methods, and membrane structure.
What is the main function of mitochondria?
Energy production through cellular respiration.
What is the main function of chloroplasts?
Photosynthesis.
What does the term 'engulfment' refer to in the endosymbiotic theory?
The process by which a host cell takes in a bacterium.
What is the significance of the endosymbiotic theory for complex organisms?
It allowed for the development of complex organisms and animals.