Endosymbiotic Theory quiz #3 Flashcards
Which of the following statements does not provide evidence for the endosymbiotic theory?
A statement claiming mitochondria and chloroplasts have linear DNA does not provide evidence for the endosymbiotic theory.What evidence supports the theory of endosymbiosis?
Evidence includes similarities in DNA structure, ribosome type, and replication methods between mitochondria/chloroplasts and prokaryotes.What does the endosymbiotic theory propose?
The endosymbiotic theory proposes that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from independent bacteria engulfed by an ancestral eukaryotic cell.What were the ancestors of mitochondria according to the endosymbiotic theory?
According to the endosymbiotic theory, the ancestors of mitochondria were aerobic bacteria.Which theory proposes how the first eukaryotic cells evolved?
The endosymbiotic theory proposes how the first eukaryotic cells evolved.The mitochondria and chloroplasts appear to have originated from what?
Mitochondria and chloroplasts appear to have originated from aerobic and photosynthetic bacteria, respectively.Which cellular organelle is thought to have evolved from a prokaryote that was able to use oxygen?
The mitochondrion is thought to have evolved from a prokaryote that was able to use oxygen.What does the cell endosymbiotic theory provide?
The cell endosymbiotic theory provides an explanation for the origin of eukaryotic cells and their organelles.Which is part of the endosymbiont theory?
Part of the endosymbiont theory includes the engulfment of bacteria by an ancestral eukaryotic cell.What is endosymbiotic theory?
The endosymbiotic theory posits that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from independent bacteria engulfed by an ancestral eukaryotic cell.According to the theory of endosymbiosis, what process led to the formation of eukaryotic cells?
According to the theory of endosymbiosis, the engulfment of bacteria by an ancestral eukaryotic cell led to the formation of eukaryotic cells.Before endosymbiosis could occur, what condition was necessary for the host cell?
Before endosymbiosis could occur, the host cell needed to be anaerobic, lacking the ability to utilize oxygen.