Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Enzymes exam Flashcards

Back
Enzymes exam
How well do you know this?
1/29

  • Enzyme

    A molecule that catalyzes or speeds up a chemical reaction without being consumed.

  • Substrate

    The reactants in an enzymatic reaction.

  • What is the role of enzymes in protein synthesis?

    Enzymes help build proteins at a fast rate, such as peptidyl transferase forming peptide bonds.

  • Denaturation

    The process where an enzyme loses its shape and function due to environmental factors.

  • How does temperature affect enzyme activity?

    Temperature can increase or decrease enzyme activity; optimal temperature is crucial for maximum activity.

  • What happens to enzyme activity at high temperatures?

    High temperatures can cause enzymes to denature, reducing their activity.

  • Optimal Conditions

    Specific environmental conditions where an enzyme functions best.

  • What is the effect of pH on enzyme activity?

    Enzyme activity is optimal at a specific pH; too acidic or too basic conditions can reduce activity.

  • Reactant Concentration

    The amount of substrate available for the enzyme to act upon.

  • How do enzymes assist in DNA replication?

    Enzymes help copy DNA quickly and accurately.

  • Catalyst

    A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed.

  • What is the function of enzymes in food digestion?

    Enzymes break down food in the stomach, speeding up digestion.

  • Enzyme Activity

    A measure of the amount of product produced by an enzyme in a given time.

  • What happens if the concentration of reactants is too low?

    The enzyme will not produce a lot of products.

  • What is the impact of high reactant concentration on enzyme activity?

    It increases enzyme activity until saturation, after which the rate plateaus.

  • Biological Catalyst

    Another term for an enzyme, highlighting its role in speeding up biological reactions.

  • What is the relationship between substrates and reactants?

    Substrates are the reactants in reactions catalyzed by enzymes.

  • Environmental Factors

    Conditions such as temperature, pH, and reactant concentration that affect enzyme activity.

  • How do enzymes affect the rate of chemical reactions?

    They speed up reactions, making them occur much faster.

  • What is the consequence of enzyme denaturation?

    The enzyme loses its shape and function, leading to decreased activity.

  • Protein Synthesis

    The process of building proteins, facilitated by enzymes like tRNA synthetases and Peptidyl transferase.

  • Why are optimal conditions important for enzyme activity?

    Deviations from optimal conditions can reduce enzyme efficiency or cause denaturation.

  • Chemical Reaction

    A process where reactants are converted into products, often accelerated by enzymes.

  • What is the role of enzymes in living cells?

    They catalyze various biochemical processes, including protein synthesis, DNA replication, and digestion.

  • How does pH affect enzyme denaturation?

    Extreme pH levels can cause enzymes to denature, losing their shape and function.

  • What is the significance of enzyme activity measurement?

    It indicates how much product an enzyme produces in a given time, reflecting its efficiency.

  • DNA Replication

    The process of copying DNA, facilitated by enzymes to ensure speed and accuracy.

  • What are the three main functions of enzymes mentioned?

    Building proteins, copying DNA, and digesting food.

  • How do enzymes influence biochemical processes?

    They accelerate reactions, making essential biochemical processes occur at a viable rate for life.