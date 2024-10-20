Skip to main content
Epistasis exam Flashcards

Epistasis exam
  • Epistasis

    An inheritance pattern where one gene's product influences the phenotype of another gene.

  • What is the role of the H gene in human blood types?

    The H gene produces a protein necessary for attaching A and B molecules to red blood cells.

  • Homozygous recessive for the H gene

    An individual with two recessive alleles (hh) for the H gene, resulting in type O blood regardless of IA or IB alleles.

  • What happens if an individual is homozygous recessive for the H gene?

    They will have type O blood, regardless of their IA or IB alleles.

  • What does the recessive allele for the H protein encode?

    An inactive form of the H protein that does not connect A or B molecules to blood cells.

  • Phenotype

    The observable characteristics or traits of an organism.

  • What is required for A molecules to be expressed on the surface of red blood cells?

    A functional H protein, meaning the individual must have at least one capital H allele.

  • What does epistasis demonstrate in genetic interactions?

    How one gene can mask the expression of another, highlighting the complexity of genetic interactions.

  • Connector molecule

    The H protein that attaches A and B molecules to the surface of red blood cells.

  • What is the phenotype of an individual with IAIA and hh genotype?

    Type O blood, due to the inactive H protein.

  • IAIB genotype with Hh

    The individual will have AB blood type, as the functional H protein allows attachment of both A and B molecules.

  • What does an inactive H protein result in?

    The inability to attach A or B molecules to red blood cells, leading to type O blood.

  • IAi genotype with HH

    The individual will have type A blood, as the functional H protein allows attachment of A molecules.

  • What is the effect of epistasis on blood type inheritance?

    It can cause inconsistencies, such as individuals with IA or IB alleles having type O blood if they are hh.

  • Hh genotype

    An individual with one dominant and one recessive allele for the H gene, resulting in a functional H protein.

  • What is the role of the H protein in blood type expression?

    It acts as a connector molecule necessary for attaching A and B molecules to red blood cells.

  • IAIB genotype with hh

    The individual will have type O blood, due to the inactive H protein.

  • What does the term 'homozygous' mean?

    Having two identical alleles for a particular gene.

  • IAi genotype with hh

    The individual will have type O blood, due to the inactive H protein.

  • What is the significance of the H protein in epistasis?

    It determines whether A and B molecules can be attached to red blood cells, affecting blood type.

  • IAIA genotype with Hh

    The individual will have type A blood, as the functional H protein allows attachment of A molecules.

  • What is the result of having two lowercase h alleles?

    An inactive H protein that does not connect A or B molecules, leading to type O blood.

  • IAIB genotype with HH

    The individual will have AB blood type, as the functional H protein allows attachment of both A and B molecules.

  • IAi genotype with Hh

    The individual will have type A blood, as the functional H protein allows attachment of A molecules.

  • What is the effect of a functional H protein on blood type?

    It allows the attachment of A and B molecules to red blood cells, determining the blood type.

  • IAIA genotype with hh

    The individual will have type O blood, due to the inactive H protein.