Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications exam Flashcards

Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications exam

Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications exam
  • Histone Acetylation

    The addition of acetyl groups to histone proteins, loosening chromatin and promoting euchromatin formation, enhancing transcription.

  • What is the effect of DNA methylation on gene expression?

    DNA methylation typically silences genes by adding methyl groups to cytosine residues, blocking transcription.

  • Euchromatin

    A lightly packed region of the genome with high transcriptional activity.

  • What is the role of histone tails in chromatin modification?

    Histone tails can be chemically modified by cellular enzymes, affecting chromatin structure and gene expression.

  • Heterochromatin

    A condensed region of the genome with low transcriptional activity.

  • What happens during histone deacetylation?

    Histone deacetylation removes acetyl groups, resulting in tightly packed chromatin and reduced transcription.

  • DNA Methylation

    The addition of methyl groups to cytosine residues in DNA, typically silencing gene expression.

  • What is the impact of histone acetylation on chromatin structure?

    Histone acetylation loosens chromatin structure, making DNA more accessible for transcription.

  • RNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription.

  • What is the primary function of euchromatin?

    To allow high transcriptional activity by keeping chromatin loosely packed.

  • Chromatin

    A complex of DNA and histone proteins that forms chromosomes within the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.

  • What is the result of DNA methylation on RNA polymerase activity?

    DNA methylation blocks RNA polymerase from accessing the DNA, preventing transcription.

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products like proteins.

  • What is the difference between heterochromatin and euchromatin?

    Heterochromatin is tightly packed with low transcriptional activity, while euchromatin is loosely packed with high transcriptional activity.

  • Nucleosome

    A structural unit of chromatin, consisting of DNA wrapped around a core of histone proteins.

  • What does histone acetylation promote?

    Histone acetylation promotes euchromatin formation and enhances transcription.

  • Cytosine Methylation

    The addition of a methyl group to cytosine residues in DNA, often leading to gene silencing.

  • What is the role of chromatin modifications in gene regulation?

    Chromatin modifications regulate gene expression by altering chromatin structure, affecting the accessibility of DNA to transcription machinery.

  • What is the effect of histone deacetylation on chromatin?

    Histone deacetylation results in tightly packed chromatin, reducing transcriptional activity.

  • Acetyl Group

    A functional group with the chemical formula -COCH3, added to histones during acetylation.

  • What is the primary function of heterochromatin?

    To reduce transcriptional activity by keeping chromatin tightly packed.

  • Gene Silencing

    The process by which a gene's expression is inhibited, often through DNA methylation.

  • What is the role of histone modifications in chromatin structure?

    Histone modifications, such as acetylation and deacetylation, alter chromatin structure and regulate gene expression.

  • Chromatin Modifications

    Chemical changes to histones or DNA that affect chromatin structure and gene expression.

  • What is the impact of DNA methylation on gene transcription?

    DNA methylation typically silences gene transcription by blocking RNA polymerase access.

  • Histone Proteins

    Proteins around which DNA is coiled in nucleosomes, playing a key role in chromatin structure and gene regulation.

  • What is the function of RNA polymerase in transcription?

    RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription.

  • Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications

    Changes to chromatin structure, such as histone acetylation and DNA methylation, that regulate gene expression.