Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation exam Flashcards

  • Alternative RNA splicing

    A process that allows for different protein products from the same gene by splicing exons in various combinations.

  • What is the function of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA?

    They protect mRNA from degradation by enzymes in the cytoplasm.

  • RNA interference (RNAi)

    A mechanism that uses small non-coding RNAs to block translation or mark mRNA for degradation.

  • What is the role of the spliceosome?

    It removes introns from pre-mRNA and splices together exons.

  • mRNA protection

    The addition of a 5' cap and a poly-A tail to safeguard mRNA from degradation in the cytoplasm.

  • How does alternative RNA splicing regulate gene expression?

    By producing different mRNA molecules from the same pre-mRNA, leading to different proteins.

  • Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs)

    A type of small non-coding RNA with a double-stranded precursor that binds to mRNA to turn off gene expression.

  • What happens to unprotected mRNA in the cytoplasm?

    It is degraded by RNA-degrading enzymes.

  • MicroRNAs (miRNAs)

    A type of small non-coding RNA with a single-stranded precursor that binds to mRNA to turn off gene expression.

  • What are the two main outcomes of RNA interference?

    mRNA degradation or blocking ribosome binding to prevent translation.

  • Pre-mRNA

    The initial mRNA transcript that contains both introns and exons and requires splicing.

  • How does RNAi contribute to gene regulation?

    By using small non-coding RNAs to either degrade mRNA or block its translation.

  • Exons

    Regions of a gene that are expressed and spliced together during RNA processing.

  • What is the difference between miRNAs and siRNAs?

    miRNAs have a single-stranded precursor, while siRNAs have a double-stranded precursor.

  • Introns

    Non-coding regions of a gene that are removed during RNA splicing.

  • What is the purpose of RNA splicing?

    To remove introns and splice together exons to form mature mRNA.

  • Gene expression regulation

    The process by which cells control the amount and timing of protein production.

  • How does mRNA protection affect gene expression?

    Protected mRNA can be translated into protein, while unprotected mRNA is degraded, turning off gene expression.

  • Translational control

    Regulation of gene expression at the level of mRNA translation.

  • What is the role of small non-coding RNAs in RNAi?

    They bind to target mRNA to either degrade it or block its translation.

  • mRNA degradation

    The process by which mRNA is broken down by enzymes, preventing protein production.

  • What is the outcome of mRNA degradation in RNAi?

    The gene product (protein) is not made, effectively turning off gene expression.

  • Post-transcriptional regulation

    Control of gene expression after mRNA has been created but before it is translated into protein.

  • How does the 5' cap and poly-A tail protect mRNA?

    They prevent degradation by RNA-degrading enzymes in the cytoplasm.

  • What is the function of the poly-A tail?

    It protects mRNA from degradation and aids in the export of mRNA from the nucleus.

  • Gene product

    The final protein or RNA molecule that is produced from a gene.

  • What is the significance of alternative RNA splicing?

    It increases the diversity of proteins that can be produced from a single gene.