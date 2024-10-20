Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation exam Flashcards
Alternative RNA splicing
A process that allows for different protein products from the same gene by splicing exons in various combinations.
What is the function of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA?
They protect mRNA from degradation by enzymes in the cytoplasm.
RNA interference (RNAi)
A mechanism that uses small non-coding RNAs to block translation or mark mRNA for degradation.
What is the role of the spliceosome?
It removes introns from pre-mRNA and splices together exons.
mRNA protection
The addition of a 5' cap and a poly-A tail to safeguard mRNA from degradation in the cytoplasm.
How does alternative RNA splicing regulate gene expression?
By producing different mRNA molecules from the same pre-mRNA, leading to different proteins.
Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs)
A type of small non-coding RNA with a double-stranded precursor that binds to mRNA to turn off gene expression.
What happens to unprotected mRNA in the cytoplasm?
It is degraded by RNA-degrading enzymes.
MicroRNAs (miRNAs)
A type of small non-coding RNA with a single-stranded precursor that binds to mRNA to turn off gene expression.
What are the two main outcomes of RNA interference?
mRNA degradation or blocking ribosome binding to prevent translation.
Pre-mRNA
The initial mRNA transcript that contains both introns and exons and requires splicing.
How does RNAi contribute to gene regulation?
By using small non-coding RNAs to either degrade mRNA or block its translation.
Exons
Regions of a gene that are expressed and spliced together during RNA processing.
What is the difference between miRNAs and siRNAs?
miRNAs have a single-stranded precursor, while siRNAs have a double-stranded precursor.
Introns
Non-coding regions of a gene that are removed during RNA splicing.
What is the purpose of RNA splicing?
To remove introns and splice together exons to form mature mRNA.
Gene expression regulation
The process by which cells control the amount and timing of protein production.
How does mRNA protection affect gene expression?
Protected mRNA can be translated into protein, while unprotected mRNA is degraded, turning off gene expression.
Translational control
Regulation of gene expression at the level of mRNA translation.
What is the role of small non-coding RNAs in RNAi?
They bind to target mRNA to either degrade it or block its translation.
mRNA degradation
The process by which mRNA is broken down by enzymes, preventing protein production.
What is the outcome of mRNA degradation in RNAi?
The gene product (protein) is not made, effectively turning off gene expression.
Post-transcriptional regulation
Control of gene expression after mRNA has been created but before it is translated into protein.
How does the 5' cap and poly-A tail protect mRNA?
They prevent degradation by RNA-degrading enzymes in the cytoplasm.
What is the function of the poly-A tail?
It protects mRNA from degradation and aids in the export of mRNA from the nucleus.
Gene product
The final protein or RNA molecule that is produced from a gene.
What is the significance of alternative RNA splicing?
It increases the diversity of proteins that can be produced from a single gene.