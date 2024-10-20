Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation quiz #2 Flashcards
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following is an example of post-transcriptional control of gene expression: alternative RNA splicing, mRNA protection, or RNA interference?
All three are examples of post-transcriptional control of gene expression.What is the role of alternative RNA splicing in post-transcriptional regulation?
Alternative RNA splicing allows for different protein products from the same gene by splicing exons in various combinations.How does mRNA protection contribute to post-transcriptional regulation?
mRNA protection involves adding a 5' cap and a poly-A tail to safeguard mRNA from degradation in the cytoplasm.What is RNA interference and how does it regulate gene expression?
RNA interference uses small non-coding RNAs to block translation or mark mRNA for degradation, regulating gene expression.Which small non-coding RNAs are involved in RNA interference?
MicroRNAs and small interfering RNAs are involved in RNA interference.What is the difference between microRNAs and small interfering RNAs in RNA interference?
MicroRNAs have a single-stranded precursor, while small interfering RNAs have a double-stranded precursor.How does the addition of a 5' cap and poly-A tail affect mRNA stability?
The 5' cap and poly-A tail protect mRNA from degradation by enzymes in the cytoplasm, enhancing stability.What happens to mRNA when it is not protected by a 5' cap and poly-A tail?
Unprotected mRNA is degraded by cytoplasmic enzymes, preventing protein synthesis.How do small non-coding RNAs block translation in RNA interference?
They bind to mRNA, preventing ribosome binding and thus blocking translation.What are the two possible outcomes of RNA interference on mRNA?
RNA interference can lead to mRNA degradation or block ribosome binding, both preventing protein synthesis.