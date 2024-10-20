Skip to main content
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation quiz #2 Flashcards

Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation quiz #2
  • Which of the following is an example of post-transcriptional control of gene expression: alternative RNA splicing, mRNA protection, or RNA interference?
    All three are examples of post-transcriptional control of gene expression.
  • What is the role of alternative RNA splicing in post-transcriptional regulation?
    Alternative RNA splicing allows for different protein products from the same gene by splicing exons in various combinations.
  • How does mRNA protection contribute to post-transcriptional regulation?
    mRNA protection involves adding a 5' cap and a poly-A tail to safeguard mRNA from degradation in the cytoplasm.
  • What is RNA interference and how does it regulate gene expression?
    RNA interference uses small non-coding RNAs to block translation or mark mRNA for degradation, regulating gene expression.
  • Which small non-coding RNAs are involved in RNA interference?
    MicroRNAs and small interfering RNAs are involved in RNA interference.
  • What is the difference between microRNAs and small interfering RNAs in RNA interference?
    MicroRNAs have a single-stranded precursor, while small interfering RNAs have a double-stranded precursor.
  • How does the addition of a 5' cap and poly-A tail affect mRNA stability?
    The 5' cap and poly-A tail protect mRNA from degradation by enzymes in the cytoplasm, enhancing stability.
  • What happens to mRNA when it is not protected by a 5' cap and poly-A tail?
    Unprotected mRNA is degraded by cytoplasmic enzymes, preventing protein synthesis.
  • How do small non-coding RNAs block translation in RNA interference?
    They bind to mRNA, preventing ribosome binding and thus blocking translation.
  • What are the two possible outcomes of RNA interference on mRNA?
    RNA interference can lead to mRNA degradation or block ribosome binding, both preventing protein synthesis.