Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation exam Flashcards

Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation exam

Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation exam
  • Post-Translational Modifications (PTMs)

    Covalent modifications to proteins after translation that can activate or inactivate proteins.

  • What is the role of proteases in post-translational regulation?

    Proteases degrade proteins by breaking polypeptide bonds into amino acids.

  • Ubiquitination

    A PTM where ubiquitin ligase adds ubiquitin to proteins, marking them for degradation.

  • What does ubiquitin ligase do?

    It adds ubiquitin to target proteins for degradation.

  • Protease

    An enzyme that degrades proteins by breaking polypeptide bonds.

  • How do PTMs regulate gene expression?

    By activating or inactivating proteins, or marking them for degradation.

  • What happens to proteins tagged with ubiquitin?

    They are marked for degradation by proteases.

  • Gene Expression Regulation

    The process of turning genes on or off through mechanisms like PTMs.

  • What is the outcome of protein degradation?

    Proteins are broken down into individual amino acids.

  • Inactive Protein

    A protein that is not functional until it undergoes post-translational modification.

  • What is the significance of ubiquitination in cellular function?

    It helps maintain cellular homeostasis by removing unnecessary or misfolded proteins.

  • Active Protein

    A protein that has been modified post-translationally to become functional.

  • What does the term 'post' in post-translational modifications refer to?

    It refers to modifications that occur after translation.

  • Ubiquitin

    A small peptide used to tag proteins for degradation.

  • How do proteases contribute to cellular homeostasis?

    By degrading unnecessary or misfolded proteins, maintaining protein balance.

  • Protein Degradation

    The process of breaking down proteins into amino acids by proteases.

  • What is the function of ubiquitin ligase in ubiquitination?

    It transfers ubiquitin to target proteins, marking them for degradation.

  • Misfolded Protein

    A protein that has not folded into its correct functional shape and is often targeted for degradation.

  • What is the result of protein ubiquitination?

    The tagged protein is degraded by proteases.

  • What is the role of PTMs in protein activity?

    PTMs can either activate or inactivate proteins.

  • Amino Acids

    The building blocks of proteins, released during protein degradation.

  • What is the purpose of tagging proteins for degradation?

    To remove proteins that are no longer needed or are misfolded.

  • Protein Activity Control

    Regulated by post-translational modifications and degradation by proteases.

  • What does protein degradation achieve in terms of gene regulation?

    It turns off genes by removing their protein products.

  • Ubiquitin Ligase

    An enzyme that adds ubiquitin to proteins, marking them for degradation.

  • What is the effect of PTMs on gene expression?

    PTMs can turn genes on or off by modifying protein activity.