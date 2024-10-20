Skip to main content
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing exam Flashcards

Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing exam
  • Pre-mRNA

    The initial, unprocessed mRNA transcript that contains both introns and exons.

  • What is the function of the 5' cap in mRNA processing?

    It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome attachment for translation.

  • Poly-A tail

    A sequence of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of pre-mRNA to enhance stability and facilitate export from the nucleus.

  • What is RNA splicing?

    The process of removing introns and reconnecting exons in pre-mRNA to form mature mRNA.

  • Introns

    Non-coding regions of DNA and RNA that are removed during RNA splicing.

  • What role does the spliceosome play in RNA processing?

    It removes introns and splices together exons in pre-mRNA.

  • Exons

    Coding regions of DNA and RNA that are expressed and translated into proteins.

  • What is alternative RNA splicing?

    A process that allows a single gene to produce multiple protein variants by splicing the RNA in different ways.

  • 5' cap

    A modified guanine nucleotide added to the 5' end of pre-mRNA to protect it from degradation and assist in ribosome binding.

  • Why is the poly-A tail important?

    It enhances mRNA stability, facilitates export from the nucleus, and aids in ribosome attachment.

  • Mature mRNA

    The fully processed mRNA that is ready for translation, having undergone capping, tailing, and splicing.

  • What happens to introns during RNA splicing?

    They are removed from the pre-mRNA.

  • Spliceosome

    A large complex of RNA and protein that removes introns and splices exons together in pre-mRNA.

  • What is the significance of RNA processing in eukaryotes?

    It converts pre-mRNA into mature mRNA, which is essential for accurate and efficient translation.

  • RNA processing

    The modification of pre-mRNA by adding a 5' cap and a poly-A tail, and splicing out introns.

  • What is the difference between introns and exons?

    Introns are non-coding regions removed during splicing, while exons are coding regions that are expressed.

  • How does alternative RNA splicing contribute to protein diversity?

    It allows a single gene to produce multiple protein variants by splicing the RNA in different ways.

  • What is the role of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA stability?

    They protect mRNA from enzymatic degradation.

  • Eukaryotic RNA processing

    The series of modifications that convert pre-mRNA into mature mRNA, including capping, tailing, and splicing.

  • What is the purpose of RNA splicing?

    To remove non-coding introns and reconnect coding exons, forming mature mRNA.

  • How does the spliceosome function?

    It removes introns and splices exons together in pre-mRNA to form mature mRNA.

  • What is the outcome of RNA processing?

    The formation of mature mRNA that is ready for translation.

  • What is the significance of the 5' cap in translation?

    It helps ribosomes attach to the mRNA for translation.

  • How does the poly-A tail facilitate mRNA export?

    It aids in the export of mRNA from the nucleus to the cytoplasm.

  • How does RNA splicing affect gene expression?

    It refines pre-mRNA by removing introns and reconnecting exons, allowing for accurate protein synthesis.