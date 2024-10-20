Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (25)
Pre-mRNA
The initial, unprocessed mRNA transcript that contains both introns and exons.
What is the function of the 5' cap in mRNA processing?
It protects mRNA from degradation and assists in ribosome attachment for translation.
Poly-A tail
A sequence of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of pre-mRNA to enhance stability and facilitate export from the nucleus.
What is RNA splicing?
The process of removing introns and reconnecting exons in pre-mRNA to form mature mRNA.
Introns
Non-coding regions of DNA and RNA that are removed during RNA splicing.
What role does the spliceosome play in RNA processing?
It removes introns and splices together exons in pre-mRNA.
Exons
Coding regions of DNA and RNA that are expressed and translated into proteins.
What is alternative RNA splicing?
A process that allows a single gene to produce multiple protein variants by splicing the RNA in different ways.
5' cap
A modified guanine nucleotide added to the 5' end of pre-mRNA to protect it from degradation and assist in ribosome binding.
Why is the poly-A tail important?
It enhances mRNA stability, facilitates export from the nucleus, and aids in ribosome attachment.
Mature mRNA
The fully processed mRNA that is ready for translation, having undergone capping, tailing, and splicing.
What happens to introns during RNA splicing?
They are removed from the pre-mRNA.
Spliceosome
A large complex of RNA and protein that removes introns and splices exons together in pre-mRNA.
What is the significance of RNA processing in eukaryotes?
It converts pre-mRNA into mature mRNA, which is essential for accurate and efficient translation.
RNA processing
The modification of pre-mRNA by adding a 5' cap and a poly-A tail, and splicing out introns.
What is the difference between introns and exons?
Introns are non-coding regions removed during splicing, while exons are coding regions that are expressed.
How does alternative RNA splicing contribute to protein diversity?
It allows a single gene to produce multiple protein variants by splicing the RNA in different ways.
What is the role of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA stability?
They protect mRNA from enzymatic degradation.
Eukaryotic RNA processing
The series of modifications that convert pre-mRNA into mature mRNA, including capping, tailing, and splicing.
What is the purpose of RNA splicing?
To remove non-coding introns and reconnect coding exons, forming mature mRNA.
How does the spliceosome function?
It removes introns and splices exons together in pre-mRNA to form mature mRNA.
What is the outcome of RNA processing?
The formation of mature mRNA that is ready for translation.
What is the significance of the 5' cap in translation?
It helps ribosomes attach to the mRNA for translation.
How does the poly-A tail facilitate mRNA export?
It aids in the export of mRNA from the nucleus to the cytoplasm.
How does RNA splicing affect gene expression?
It refines pre-mRNA by removing introns and reconnecting exons, allowing for accurate protein synthesis.