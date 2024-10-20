Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing quiz #2 Flashcards

What name is given to the process in which pre-mRNA is edited into mRNA?
The process is called RNA splicing.
What is the function of a spliceosome?
A spliceosome removes introns from pre-mRNA and splices together exons to form mature mRNA.
Which of the following is true of RNA processing? A) It occurs in prokaryotes B) It involves adding a 5' cap and poly-A tail C) It removes exons D) It does not affect mRNA stability
B) It involves adding a 5' cap and poly-A tail
Which statement accurately describes the primary transcript of a gene in eukaryotes?
The primary transcript contains both introns and exons before RNA processing.
Which pre-mRNA processing step is important for initiating translation?
The addition of the 5' cap is important for initiating translation.
Which process can produce multiple transcripts from the same gene in eukaryotes?
Alternative RNA splicing can produce multiple transcripts from the same gene.
Which of the following does not occur during RNA processing? A) Addition of a 5' cap B) Addition of a poly-A tail C) Removal of exons D) Removal of introns
C) Removal of exons
Alternative splicing helps explain which of the following? A) The uniformity of protein function B) The diversity of protein variants C) The stability of mRNA D) The degradation of mRNA
B) The diversity of protein variants
Which are the coding sequences that remain in the final mRNA?
Exons are the coding sequences that remain in the final mRNA.
Which of the following processes correctly describes alternative RNA splicing? A) Removal of all exons B) Removal of all introns C) Different combinations of exons are joined D) Addition of a 5' cap
C) Different combinations of exons are joined
What processing step enhances the stability of pre-tRNAs and pre-rRNAs?
The addition of a 5' cap and poly-A tail enhances the stability of pre-tRNAs and pre-rRNAs.
Which of the following statements about RNA splicing is false? A) It removes introns B) It occurs in prokaryotes C) It involves spliceosomes D) It results in mature mRNA
B) It occurs in prokaryotes
What is removed during mRNA processing?
Introns are removed during mRNA processing.
Which of the following is a characteristic of RNA splicing in eukaryotes?
RNA splicing involves the removal of introns and joining of exons.
During RNA processing, what modifications occur to pre-mRNA?
During RNA processing, a 5' cap and a poly-A tail are added, and introns are removed.
What is the difference between introns and exons?
Introns are non-coding regions removed during RNA processing, while exons are coding regions that remain in mature mRNA.
Which of the following statements about eukaryotic RNA polymerases is true? A) They synthesize DNA B) They are involved in RNA processing C) They transcribe genes into pre-mRNA D) They add a poly-A tail
C) They transcribe genes into pre-mRNA
How may mRNA be modified before it leaves the nucleus?
mRNA is modified by adding a 5' cap, a poly-A tail, and removing introns.
Where in the cell is the pre-mRNA processed into mature mRNA?
Pre-mRNA is processed into mature mRNA in the nucleus.
Which of the following is not true of RNA processing? A) It occurs in the cytoplasm B) It involves adding a 5' cap C) It includes splicing D) It adds a poly-A tail
A) It occurs in the cytoplasm
Alternative splicing allows which of the following? A) Uniform protein production B) Multiple protein variants from one gene C) Degradation of mRNA D) Removal of exons
B) Multiple protein variants from one gene
Which of the following statements correctly describes alternative RNA splicing?
Alternative RNA splicing allows different combinations of exons to be joined, producing multiple mRNA variants.
Which of the following processes only occurs in eukaryotic gene expression? A) Transcription B) Translation C) RNA splicing D) DNA replication
C) RNA splicing
Which of the following statements correctly describes mRNA processing in eukaryotes?
mRNA processing in eukaryotes involves adding a 5' cap, a poly-A tail, and removing introns.
What is the purpose of alternative splicing in eukaryotic cells?
Alternative splicing increases protein diversity by allowing different combinations of exons to be joined.
What is the role of the 5' cap on a eukaryotic mRNA molecule?
The 5' cap protects mRNA from degradation and aids in ribosome attachment for translation.
What is the biological advantage of alternative splicing?
Alternative splicing allows for the production of multiple protein variants from a single gene, increasing diversity.
Which of these statements correctly describe RNA processing in eukaryotic cells?
RNA processing involves adding a 5' cap, a poly-A tail, and removing introns to form mature mRNA.
Which of these are removed from mRNA during processing in the nucleus?
Introns are removed from mRNA during processing in the nucleus.
Which of the following does not occur during the processing of eukaryotic mRNA? A) Addition of a 5' cap B) Addition of a poly-A tail C) Removal of exons D) Removal of introns
C) Removal of exons
Which of the following is characteristic of transcription in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotes?
Eukaryotic transcription results in pre-mRNA that requires processing, including splicing, before translation.
In mRNA processing, what modifications are made to pre-mRNA?
In mRNA processing, a 5' cap and a poly-A tail are added, and introns are removed.
What removes the extra information from the newly formed mRNA?
The spliceosome removes introns from the newly formed mRNA.
Which of the following does not occur before a eukaryotic mRNA is exported from the nucleus? A) Addition of a 5' cap B) Addition of a poly-A tail C) Removal of exons D) Removal of introns
C) Removal of exons
What are coding regions of eukaryotic mRNA that are translated?
Exons are the coding regions of eukaryotic mRNA that are translated.
Which region(s) of a gene are not found within the mRNA transcript?
Introns are not found within the mature mRNA transcript.
Which of the following is a feature of a primary RNA transcript?
A primary RNA transcript contains both introns and exons.
Which process would be most directly affected if the 5' cap is not added to an mRNA?
Translation initiation would be most directly affected.
How is the 3' end of a eukaryotic mRNA modified?
The 3' end of a eukaryotic mRNA is modified by the addition of a poly-A tail.
Which one of the following statements about RNA processing is true? A) It occurs in prokaryotes B) It involves removing exons C) It adds a 5' cap and poly-A tail D) It does not affect mRNA stability