Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing quiz #3 Flashcards

Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing quiz #3

Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing quiz #3
  • Which of the following is a function of a poly-A tail in mRNA?
    The poly-A tail protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.
  • Which of the following mRNAs could be processed from this pre-mRNA?
    Multiple mRNA variants can be processed from pre-mRNA through alternative splicing.
  • What is the function of the spliceosome?
    The spliceosome removes introns and joins exons to form mature mRNA.
  • Which of these statements correctly describes RNA processing in eukaryotic cells?
    RNA processing involves adding a 5' cap, a poly-A tail, and removing introns to form mature mRNA.
  • Which of the following is not a function of the 3' poly-A tail? A) Protecting mRNA from degradation B) Facilitating mRNA export C) Aiding ribosome attachment D) Removing exons
    D) Removing exons
  • Why do eukaryotes require a 5' cap and a poly-A tail but prokaryotes don't?
    Eukaryotes require a 5' cap and poly-A tail for mRNA stability and export, which is not needed in prokaryotes.
  • Which of the following is not true regarding mRNA splicing and mRNA export from the nucleus? A) Splicing removes introns B) Export requires a 5' cap C) Export requires a poly-A tail D) Splicing occurs in prokaryotes
    D) Splicing occurs in prokaryotes
  • Which of the following statements about RNA processing is correct?
    RNA processing involves adding a 5' cap, a poly-A tail, and removing introns to form mature mRNA.
  • Which of the following modifications occur to a eukaryotic pre-mRNA?
    A 5' cap and a poly-A tail are added, and introns are removed.
  • Which of the following statements about the poly-A tail of eukaryotic mRNA are true?
    The poly-A tail protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.
  • What are the functions of the poly-A tail on a mature eukaryotic mRNA?
    The poly-A tail protects mRNA from degradation and facilitates export from the nucleus.
  • Which of the following is not a part of RNA processing in eukaryotes? A) Addition of a 5' cap B) Addition of a poly-A tail C) Removal of introns D) Removal of exons
    D) Removal of exons
  • What molecules in the spliceosome catalyze the intron removal reactions?
    snRNPs (small nuclear ribonucleoproteins) catalyze intron removal reactions in the spliceosome.
  • Which of the following are post-transcriptional modifications of mRNA?
    Post-transcriptional modifications include adding a 5' cap, a poly-A tail, and removing introns.
  • Which of the following sequences would you expect to find in a processed eukaryotic mRNA?
    Processed eukaryotic mRNA contains exons, a 5' cap, and a poly-A tail.
  • The addition of a poly-A tail to mRNA occurs after which of the following? A) Transcription initiation B) Transcription termination C) Translation D) RNA splicing
    B) Transcription termination
  • What is the first mRNA processing step?
    The first mRNA processing step is the addition of a 5' cap.
  • Which is a result of alternative splicing?
    Alternative splicing results in multiple protein variants from a single gene.
  • What is the term for the nucleotide sequences that are removed during mRNA processing?
    Introns are the nucleotide sequences removed during mRNA processing.
  • What is removed from the pre-mRNA to create the mature mRNA?
    Introns are removed from the pre-mRNA to create mature mRNA.
  • What is the difference between exons and introns?
    Exons are coding sequences that remain in mature mRNA, while introns are non-coding sequences removed during processing.
  • What does not occur during the processing of eukaryotic mRNA? A) Addition of a 5' cap B) Addition of a poly-A tail C) Removal of exons D) Removal of introns
    C) Removal of exons
  • What does a spliceosome remove from pre-mRNA during the process of splicing?
    A spliceosome removes introns from pre-mRNA during splicing.
  • What process removes introns from mRNA?
    RNA splicing removes introns from mRNA.
  • What happens to introns in eukaryotic mRNA?
    Introns are removed during RNA splicing and do not appear in mature mRNA.
  • When is the 5' cap added to a pre-mRNA?
    The 5' cap is added to pre-mRNA shortly after transcription initiation.
  • How is a protein domain related to the exons of a gene?
    Protein domains are often encoded by specific exons within a gene.
  • Which of the following is found in eukaryotic genes but not prokaryotic genes? A) Introns B) Exons C) Promoters D) Terminators
    A) Introns
  • What would happen if snRNPs did not recognize the branch point within an intron?
    If snRNPs did not recognize the branch point, intron removal would be impaired, affecting mRNA maturation.
  • What is true of introns?
    Introns are non-coding sequences that are removed during RNA splicing.
  • Which of the following are functions of the 7-methylguanosine cap of eukaryotic mRNAs?
    The 7-methylguanosine cap protects mRNA from degradation and aids in ribosome attachment.
  • Where or when does RNA capping at the 5' end of the transcript take place?
    RNA capping at the 5' end occurs shortly after transcription initiation.