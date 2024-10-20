Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following is a function of a poly-A tail in mRNA?
The poly-A tail protects mRNA from degradation and aids in export from the nucleus.
Which of the following mRNAs could be processed from this pre-mRNA?
Multiple mRNA variants can be processed from pre-mRNA through alternative splicing.
What is the function of the spliceosome?
The spliceosome removes introns and joins exons to form mature mRNA.
Which of these statements correctly describes RNA processing in eukaryotic cells?
RNA processing involves adding a 5' cap, a poly-A tail, and removing introns to form mature mRNA.
Which of the following is not a function of the 3' poly-A tail? A) Protecting mRNA from degradation B) Facilitating mRNA export C) Aiding ribosome attachment D) Removing exons
D) Removing exons
Why do eukaryotes require a 5' cap and a poly-A tail but prokaryotes don't?
Eukaryotes require a 5' cap and poly-A tail for mRNA stability and export, which is not needed in prokaryotes.
Which of the following is not true regarding mRNA splicing and mRNA export from the nucleus? A) Splicing removes introns B) Export requires a 5' cap C) Export requires a poly-A tail D) Splicing occurs in prokaryotes
D) Splicing occurs in prokaryotes
Which of the following modifications occur to a eukaryotic pre-mRNA?
A 5' cap and a poly-A tail are added, and introns are removed.
Which of the following is not a part of RNA processing in eukaryotes? A) Addition of a 5' cap B) Addition of a poly-A tail C) Removal of introns D) Removal of exons
D) Removal of exons
What molecules in the spliceosome catalyze the intron removal reactions?
snRNPs (small nuclear ribonucleoproteins) catalyze intron removal reactions in the spliceosome.
Which of the following sequences would you expect to find in a processed eukaryotic mRNA?
Processed eukaryotic mRNA contains exons, a 5' cap, and a poly-A tail.
The addition of a poly-A tail to mRNA occurs after which of the following? A) Transcription initiation B) Transcription termination C) Translation D) RNA splicing
B) Transcription termination
What is the first mRNA processing step?
The first mRNA processing step is the addition of a 5' cap.
Which is a result of alternative splicing?
Alternative splicing results in multiple protein variants from a single gene.
What is the term for the nucleotide sequences that are removed during mRNA processing?
Introns are the nucleotide sequences removed during mRNA processing.
What is the difference between exons and introns?
Exons are coding sequences that remain in mature mRNA, while introns are non-coding sequences removed during processing.
What does not occur during the processing of eukaryotic mRNA? A) Addition of a 5' cap B) Addition of a poly-A tail C) Removal of exons D) Removal of introns
C) Removal of exons
When is the 5' cap added to a pre-mRNA?
The 5' cap is added to pre-mRNA shortly after transcription initiation.
How is a protein domain related to the exons of a gene?
Protein domains are often encoded by specific exons within a gene.
Which of the following is found in eukaryotic genes but not prokaryotic genes? A) Introns B) Exons C) Promoters D) Terminators
A) Introns
What would happen if snRNPs did not recognize the branch point within an intron?
If snRNPs did not recognize the branch point, intron removal would be impaired, affecting mRNA maturation.
Which of the following are functions of the 7-methylguanosine cap of eukaryotic mRNAs?
The 7-methylguanosine cap protects mRNA from degradation and aids in ribosome attachment.
Where or when does RNA capping at the 5' end of the transcript take place?
RNA capping at the 5' end occurs shortly after transcription initiation.