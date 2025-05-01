Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing quiz #4 Flashcards

How does RNA splicing contribute to the formation of mature mRNA in eukaryotes?
RNA splicing removes non-coding introns from pre-mRNA and reconnects the coding exons, resulting in a mature mRNA molecule that can be translated into protein.
Why are introns and exons important in eukaryotic gene expression?
Introns are non-coding regions that interrupt coding sequences, while exons are coding regions that are expressed and translated into protein. The removal of introns and joining of exons during splicing is essential for producing functional mRNA.
How do the 5' cap and poly-A tail protect mRNA molecules?
The 5' cap and poly-A tail protect mRNA from degradation by enzymes, ensuring the stability of the mRNA molecule until it is translated.
What would happen if introns were not removed from pre-mRNA during RNA splicing?
If introns were not removed, the resulting mRNA would contain non-coding sequences, leading to incorrect or nonfunctional proteins after translation.
What are the two main modifications made to the ends of pre-mRNA during eukaryotic RNA processing?
A 5' cap is added to the 5' end and a poly-A tail is added to the 3' end of the pre-mRNA.
What is the function of the spliceosome in RNA splicing?
The spliceosome removes introns from pre-mRNA and reconnects the exons to form mature mRNA.
What is alternative RNA splicing and why is it important?
Alternative RNA splicing allows a single gene to be spliced in different ways, producing multiple protein variants and increasing protein diversity.
