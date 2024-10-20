Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (24)
Transcription Factors
Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate transcription initiation.
What is the role of general transcription factors?
They are essential for the transcription of all genes and recruit RNA polymerase to the promoter region.
TATA Box
A DNA sequence in the promoter region that recruits the transcription initiation complex (TIC).
What is the transcription initiation complex (TIC)?
A complex of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase bound to the promoter region.
Specific Transcription Factors
Proteins that bind to control elements to regulate the transcription of specific genes.
What are control elements?
Regions of noncoding DNA where specific transcription factors bind.
Distal Control Elements
Control elements located far from the promoter region; a group of these is called an enhancer.
What is an enhancer?
A group of distal control elements where specific transcription factors bind.
Proximal Control Elements
Control elements located close to the promoter region.
What is the function of RNA polymerase in transcription?
It synthesizes RNA from the DNA template during transcription.
Promoter Region
A DNA sequence where general transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to initiate transcription.
What is the difference between general and specific transcription factors?
General transcription factors are required for all genes, while specific transcription factors regulate specific genes.
What is the role of the TATA box in transcription?
It helps recruit the transcription initiation complex to the promoter region.
Regulatory DNA Regions
DNA sequences that transcription factors bind to in order to control gene expression.
What are the two main types of transcription factors in eukaryotes?
General transcription factors and specific transcription factors.
What are distal control elements?
Control elements located far from the promoter region.
Transcriptional Control
The mechanisms that regulate whether and how much a gene is transcribed.
What is the role of proximal control elements?
They are control elements located close to the promoter region that specific transcription factors bind to.
What is the promoter region?
A DNA sequence where transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to initiate transcription.
Gene Regulation
The process of turning genes on and off to ensure that the correct proteins are made at the right times.
What is the function of the transcription initiation complex (TIC)?
It initiates transcription by recruiting RNA polymerase to the promoter region.
Enhancer
A group of distal control elements where specific transcription factors bind to increase transcription.
What is the role of general transcription factors in transcription?
They are required for the transcription of all genes and help recruit RNA polymerase to the promoter region.
Control Elements
Regions of noncoding DNA where specific transcription factors bind to regulate gene expression.