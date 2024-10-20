Skip to main content
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control exam Flashcards

Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control exam
  • Transcription Factors

    Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate transcription initiation.

  • What is the role of general transcription factors?

    They are essential for the transcription of all genes and recruit RNA polymerase to the promoter region.

  • TATA Box

    A DNA sequence in the promoter region that recruits the transcription initiation complex (TIC).

  • What is the transcription initiation complex (TIC)?

    A complex of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase bound to the promoter region.

  • Specific Transcription Factors

    Proteins that bind to control elements to regulate the transcription of specific genes.

  • What are control elements?

    Regions of noncoding DNA where specific transcription factors bind.

  • Distal Control Elements

    Control elements located far from the promoter region; a group of these is called an enhancer.

  • What is an enhancer?

    A group of distal control elements where specific transcription factors bind.

  • Proximal Control Elements

    Control elements located close to the promoter region.

  • What is the function of RNA polymerase in transcription?

    It synthesizes RNA from the DNA template during transcription.

  • Promoter Region

    A DNA sequence where general transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to initiate transcription.

  • What is the difference between general and specific transcription factors?

    General transcription factors are required for all genes, while specific transcription factors regulate specific genes.

  • What is the role of the TATA box in transcription?

    It helps recruit the transcription initiation complex to the promoter region.

  • Regulatory DNA Regions

    DNA sequences that transcription factors bind to in order to control gene expression.

  • What are the two main types of transcription factors in eukaryotes?

    General transcription factors and specific transcription factors.

  • What are distal control elements?

    Control elements located far from the promoter region.

  • Transcriptional Control

    The mechanisms that regulate whether and how much a gene is transcribed.

  • What is the role of proximal control elements?

    They are control elements located close to the promoter region that specific transcription factors bind to.

  • What is the promoter region?

    A DNA sequence where transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to initiate transcription.

  • Gene Regulation

    The process of turning genes on and off to ensure that the correct proteins are made at the right times.

  • What is the function of the transcription initiation complex (TIC)?

    It initiates transcription by recruiting RNA polymerase to the promoter region.

  • Enhancer

    A group of distal control elements where specific transcription factors bind to increase transcription.

  • What is the role of general transcription factors in transcription?

    They are required for the transcription of all genes and help recruit RNA polymerase to the promoter region.

  • Control Elements

    Regions of noncoding DNA where specific transcription factors bind to regulate gene expression.