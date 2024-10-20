Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control quiz #2 Flashcards

How do eukaryotic transcription factors help form the initiation complex?
Eukaryotic transcription factors, specifically general transcription factors, bind to the TATA box in the promoter region, recruiting RNA polymerase to form the transcription initiation complex (TIC).
Which of the following statements about eukaryotic transcription is false? A) General transcription factors are required for all genes. B) Specific transcription factors bind only to the promoter region. C) The TATA box is part of the promoter region. D) Enhancers are distal control elements.
B) Specific transcription factors bind only to the promoter region.
What is the role of general transcription factors in eukaryotic transcription?
General transcription factors are essential for recruiting RNA polymerase to the promoter region, forming the transcription initiation complex necessary for transcription of all genes.
What are enhancers in the context of eukaryotic transcription?
Enhancers are groups of distal control elements where specific transcription factors bind to increase the transcription of specific genes.
Where do specific transcription factors bind in eukaryotic transcription?
Specific transcription factors bind to control elements, which can be either distal (enhancers) or proximal to the promoter region.
What is the TATA box and its significance in transcription?
The TATA box is a sequence of adenines and thymines in the promoter region that recruits general transcription factors and RNA polymerase to form the transcription initiation complex.
How do proximal control elements differ from distal control elements?
Proximal control elements are located close to the promoter region, while distal control elements, or enhancers, are located further away from the promoter.
Why are general transcription factors considered 'general'?
General transcription factors are considered 'general' because they are required for the transcription of all genes in the genome.
What is the transcription initiation complex (TIC) composed of?
The transcription initiation complex (TIC) is composed of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase bound to the promoter region.
What is the primary function of specific transcription factors?
Specific transcription factors increase the transcription of specific genes by binding to control elements, either distal or proximal to the promoter.