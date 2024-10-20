Evidence of Evolution exam Flashcards

Traits that have lost most or all of their ancestral function.

What are vestigial structures?

Similarities in early development stages among different species.

DNA and protein sequence similarities in related organisms.

What is molecular homology?

Remains of organisms from the past found in layers of rock or sediment.

Older layers with organisms different from those seen today.

What do deeper geologic layers indicate?

Organisms that live on land and have a backbone.

What is an example of a vestigial structure in humans?

Goosebumps, which are remnants of fur-raising mechanisms.