Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Evidence of Evolution exam Flashcards

Back
Evidence of Evolution exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • Homology
    Traits with similar underlying structures suggesting common ancestry.
  • What are vestigial structures?
    Traits that have lost most or all of their ancestral function.
  • Embryologic homology
    Similarities in early development stages among different species.
  • What is molecular homology?
    DNA and protein sequence similarities in related organisms.
  • Fossils
    Remains of organisms from the past found in layers of rock or sediment.
  • What do deeper geologic layers indicate?
    Older layers with organisms different from those seen today.
  • Tetrapods
    Organisms that live on land and have a backbone.
  • What is an example of a vestigial structure in humans?
    Goosebumps, which are remnants of fur-raising mechanisms.
  • Analogy
    Functionally similar traits with different evolutionary origins.
  • What is the significance of the humerus in tetrapods?
    A common bone structure indicating shared ancestry.
  • Pharyngeal arches
    Embryonic structures that develop into different but related structures in adults.
  • What do molecular homologies help construct?
    Evolutionary trees based on DNA and protein similarities.
  • Descent with modification
    The process by which traits are passed on and modified over generations.
  • What evidence do fossils provide?
    Both broad patterns and specific transitions in evolution.
  • Pelvic girdle in snakes
    A vestigial structure indicating legged ancestors.
  • What is an example of embryologic homology?
    Pharyngeal arches and post-anal tails in vertebrate embryos.
  • Intermediate leg structures in whale evolution
    Fossil evidence showing the transition from land-dwelling to aquatic life.
  • What does the presence of a vestigial pelvis in modern whales indicate?
    Ancestral connection to land-dwelling mammals.
  • Darudin
    An ancient whale with vestigial legs, showing evolutionary transition.
  • What is the significance of Rodicetus in whale evolution?
    A transitional fossil with swimming legs, indicating adaptation to aquatic life.
  • Indohyas
    An early ancestor of whales with legs used for walking on land.
  • What do geologic layers demonstrate?
    The timeline of Earth's history and evolutionary changes.
  • Why are wings in bees, birds, and bats considered analogous?
    They have different evolutionary origins despite similar functions.
  • What does the term 'terrestrial' mean?
    Living on land.
  • How do fossils demonstrate specific evolutionary histories?
    By showing transitional forms and adaptations over time.
  • What is the role of sediment in fossil formation?
    Traps and preserves organisms, forming layers over time.
  • Why are embryonic traits stable through evolutionary time?
    Early developmental changes can cause significant downstream effects.
  • What is the importance of homology in evolutionary biology?
    It helps understand evolutionary relationships and common ancestry.
  • What does the term 'descent with modification' imply?
    Evolutionary changes occur through small modifications over generations.