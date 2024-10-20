Evolution of Populations exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Macroevolution Large-scale evolutionary changes that occur over long periods of time.

What is microevolution? Small, rapid evolutionary changes within a population.

Natural Selection A mechanism of evolution where certain alleles enhance reproductive success.

What is genetic drift? Random changes in allele frequency within a population.

Gene Flow Movement of alleles between populations.

What is the modern synthesis? Integration of Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics.

Population Genetics Study of processes that affect genes at the population level.

What is an allele? A variant form of a gene.

Mutation A change in DNA that introduces new alleles into a population.

What does natural selection depend on? The reproductive success of certain alleles.

Genetic Variation Diversity in gene frequencies within a population.

What is the focus of microevolution? Small changes in allele frequencies over short periods.

How does gene flow affect populations? It changes allele frequencies by introducing new alleles.

What is the significance of the modern synthesis? It combined Darwin's and Mendel's theories to explain evolutionary processes.

What is the role of mutation in evolution? It introduces new genetic variations into a population.

How does genetic drift differ from natural selection? Genetic drift is random, while natural selection is based on reproductive success.

What is the importance of genetic variation? It is crucial for the process of evolution.

What is the outcome of gene flow? It can lead to changes in allele frequencies in a population.

How do new alleles become common in a population? Through mechanisms like natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow.

What is the primary focus of population genetics? Understanding how genes and alleles change within populations.

What is the relationship between survival and reproduction in natural selection? Survival increases the chance of reproduction, passing on advantageous alleles.

How does genetic drift occur? Through random events that affect allele frequencies.

What is the significance of allele frequency in evolution? Changes in allele frequency indicate evolutionary changes in a population.

What is the role of natural selection in evolution? It increases the frequency of beneficial alleles in a population.

How does mutation contribute to genetic variation? By introducing new alleles into the gene pool.

What is the effect of gene flow on genetic diversity? It can increase genetic diversity by introducing new alleles.

What is the main difference between macroevolution and microevolution? Macroevolution involves large changes over long periods, while microevolution involves small changes over short periods.

How do evolutionary mechanisms affect allele frequencies? They can increase or decrease the frequency of specific alleles in a population.