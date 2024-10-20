Experimental Design quiz #2 Flashcards

Why is a control group important in an experiment?
A control group is important because it helps to prevent false positives and negatives, ensuring that the results of the experiment are due to the independent variable and not other factors.
What is the purpose of a control group in an experiment?
The purpose of a control group is to provide a baseline that allows researchers to compare the effects of the independent variable, ensuring that any observed changes are due to the experimental treatment.
Which of the following is the control group for this experiment? A) Group receiving the experimental treatment B) Group receiving a placebo C) Group receiving no treatment D) Group receiving a standard treatment
B) Group receiving a placebo
What is a control group in an experiment?
A control group is a group in an experiment that does not receive the experimental treatment and is used as a benchmark to measure how the other tested subjects do.
What is the purpose of a control in an experiment?
The purpose of a control in an experiment is to isolate the effect of the independent variable by providing a standard for comparison, helping to validate the results.
Which of the following describes a control group? A) A group that receives the experimental treatment B) A group that receives no treatment or a placebo C) A group that receives a higher dose of the treatment D) A group that receives a different treatment
B) A group that receives no treatment or a placebo
Which of the following is the first step when designing an experimental study? A) Collecting data B) Analyzing results C) Formulating a hypothesis D) Conducting the experiment
C) Formulating a hypothesis
What is the effect of using both a variable and a control in an experiment?
Using both a variable and a control allows researchers to determine the effect of the independent variable by comparing it against the control, ensuring that the results are due to the variable being tested.
What was the role of the “surprise” protocol in the experimental design?
The 'surprise' protocol is not explicitly mentioned in the provided materials, but generally, such protocols are used to test the reliability and validity of the experimental results by introducing unexpected elements.
What is the purpose of the control group?
The purpose of the control group is to serve as a standard of comparison for the experimental group, helping to determine the effect of the independent variable.
What was the control group in this study?
The control group in a study is typically the group that receives a placebo or no treatment, serving as a baseline for comparison with the experimental group.
What is controlled in a controlled study?
In a controlled study, the independent variable is controlled by the researcher, while other variables are kept constant to ensure that any observed effects are due to the independent variable.
Why did the researchers use more than one hamster for each procedure?
Researchers use more than one hamster to ensure that the results are statistically significant and not due to individual variability, increasing the reliability of the experiment.
The variable(s) that is the same between the control group and the experimental group is?
The variables that are the same between the control group and the experimental group are the controlled variables, which are kept constant to ensure that any differences in outcomes are due to the independent variable.