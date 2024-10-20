Flowers quiz #2 Flashcards
Flowers quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which type of flower is missing either the pistil or the stamen?
An imperfect flower is missing either the pistil or the stamen.Which of the following best explains the function of sepals during flower formation? A) Attract pollinators B) Protect flower buds C) Produce pollen D) Develop into fruit
B) Protect flower budsWhich structure in the plant produces pollen for plant reproduction?
The anther produces pollen for plant reproduction.Which structure is a stalk that supports a single flower?
The peduncle is the stalk that supports a single flower.Which of the following best describes the function of fruits? A) Attract pollinators B) Protect seeds C) Produce pollen D) Conduct photosynthesis
B) Protect seedsThrough which process is pollen transferred from male to female flower parts?
Pollination is the process through which pollen is transferred from male to female flower parts.Which structure houses a plant's pollen prior to pollination?
The anther houses a plant's pollen prior to pollination.What four parts are required for a flower to be considered complete?
A complete flower has sepals, petals, stamens, and pistils.Which part of an angiosperm is sticky and collects pollen?
The stigma is sticky and collects pollen.Which of the following does not describe flowers? A) Reproductive structures B) Produce seeds C) Conduct photosynthesis D) Attract pollinators
C) Conduct photosynthesisWhich of the following structures directly produces the fruit of angiosperms? A) Sepal B) Ovary C) Stamen D) Petal
B) OvaryHow do most flowering plants avoid self-fertilization?
Most flowering plants avoid self-fertilization through mechanisms like self-incompatibility, temporal separation, and spatial avoidance.Which of the following flower parts develops into the pulp of a fleshy fruit? A) Ovule B) Ovary C) Stamen D) Sepal
B) OvaryWhat is a complete flower?
A complete flower contains all four main parts: sepals, petals, stamens, and pistils.Which of the following plant structures most directly produces the pollen tube of angiosperms? A) Anther B) Stigma C) Tube cell D) Ovule
C) Tube cellWhich of the following structures in a flower is not directly involved in reproduction? A) Stamen B) Petal C) Pistil D) Ovule
B) PetalWhich type of flower is missing either the pistil or the stamen? Responses: A) Complete B) Incomplete C) Perfect D) Imperfect
D) ImperfectWhat structures are usually the showy parts of a flower?
Petals are usually the showy parts of a flower.What part of the flower attracts pollinators?
Petals attract pollinators.What are the male and female parts of a flower?
The male part is the stamen, and the female part is the pistil (or carpel).Which structure of a flower traps pollen?
The stigma traps pollen.What advantage to the flower are colorful petals?
Colorful petals attract pollinators.Which part of a plant creates pollen?
The anther creates pollen.What part of the flower produces pollen?
The anther produces pollen.Which of the following is not a true statement about flowers and fruit? A) Flowers are reproductive structures B) Fruits protect seeds C) Flowers conduct photosynthesis D) Fruits develop from ovaries
C) Flowers conduct photosynthesisWhich of the following can spread pollen? A) Wind B) Water C) Animals D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveThe pollen lands on which part of the flower?
The pollen lands on the stigma.Which part of the plant flower produces and holds the pollen?
The anther produces and holds the pollen.Which structure of a flower releases pollen? Anther, Sepal, Pistil, Ovary
AntherWhich structures carry pollen?
Pollen grains carry pollen.What part of a flower produces pollen?
The anther produces pollen.Which of the following is true concerning flowering plants? A) They are all complete B) They all self-pollinate C) They exhibit alteration of generations D) They do not produce seeds
C) They exhibit alteration of generationsWhere in the flower are pollen grains produced?
Pollen grains are produced in the anther.Which of the following conduct the most pollination for angiosperms? A) Wind B) Water C) Animals D) Gravity
C) AnimalsWhich part of a flower contains the ovary?
The pistil (or carpel) contains the ovary.Which part of the flower produces pollen?
The anther produces pollen.