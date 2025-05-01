Flowers quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main structural components of a typical flower and their functions? A typical flower has sepals (protect buds), petals (attract pollinators), stamens (male organs producing pollen), and carpels (female organs containing ovules).

Explain the difference between monoecious and dioecious plants. Monoecious plants have both male and female flowers on the same individual, while dioecious plants have male and female flowers on separate individuals.

How does coevolution influence the relationship between flowers and their pollinators? Coevolution leads to mutual adaptations between flowers and pollinators, such as specialized flower structures and pollinator behaviors, enhancing pollination efficiency and food rewards.

What is vegetative reproduction in angiosperms, and what are its advantages and disadvantages? Vegetative reproduction is asexual reproduction via structures like rhizomes, stolons, or fragmentation, producing genetically identical offspring. It is efficient but reduces genetic diversity, making populations more vulnerable to disease.

How do angiosperms exhibit heterospory, and what are the roles of microspores and megaspores? Angiosperms are heterosporous, producing microspores that develop into male gametophytes (pollen) and megaspores that develop into female gametophytes (embryo sacs). Microspores give rise to sperm, while megaspores give rise to eggs.