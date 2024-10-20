Fungi Reproduction exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Plasmogamy
The fusion of the cytoplasm of two fungal cells without the fusion of nuclei.
What is karyogamy?
The fusion of two haploid nuclei to form a diploid zygote.
Dikaryotic
A fungal cell that contains two genetically distinct haploid nuclei.
What are fruiting bodies?
Structures produced by fungi to generate and release spores.
Zygosporangium
A spore-producing structure formed by zygomycetes after plasmogamy.
What is the role of pheromones in fungi reproduction?
Chemical signals used by fungi to communicate mating types.
Basidiocarp
The fruiting body of Basidiomycota fungi, commonly known as a mushroom.
What are zoospores?
Flagellated spores produced by chytrids.
Ascocarp
The fruiting body of Ascomycota fungi.
What is a heterokaryotic cell?
A fungal cell with two or more genetically distinct nuclei.
Ascospores
Haploid spores produced within asci by Ascomycota fungi.
What is the main difference between Basidiomycota and Ascomycota fruiting bodies?
Basidiomycota produce basidiocarps, while Ascomycota produce ascocarps.
Deuteromycetes
Fungi that reproduce only asexually.
What is the significance of the zygote in fungi reproduction?
It is the only diploid stage in most fungi, leading to the formation of spore-producing structures.
Sporangiophore
A stalk-like structure that produces spores asexually in zygomycetes.
What is the function of conidia in Ascomycota?
Asexual spores that can also participate in sexual reproduction.
Alternation of generations
A life cycle involving both multicellular sporophyte and gametophyte stages, seen in chytrids.
What are basidia?
Spore-producing cells found on the underside of basidiocarps.
Hyphae
The thread-like structures that make up the mycelium of a fungus.
What is the role of the mycelium in fungi?
The main fungal body responsible for nutrient absorption.
Asci
Sac-like structures in Ascomycota that produce ascospores.
What distinguishes chytrids from other fungi?
Their flagellated spores and alternation of generations.
Fruiting body
A structure that produces and releases spores in fungi.
What is the primary method of reproduction in fungi?
Spore production, either sexually or asexually.
Zygomycetes
A group of fungi that form zygosporangia during sexual reproduction.
What is the significance of dikaryotic hyphae in Basidiomycota?
They form the basidiocarp and contain two distinct haploid nuclei.
What are the two main types of fungal reproduction?
Sexual and asexual reproduction.
Basidiospores
Spores produced by basidia in Basidiomycota fungi.