Fungi Reproduction exam Flashcards

Fungi Reproduction exam
  • Plasmogamy

    The fusion of the cytoplasm of two fungal cells without the fusion of nuclei.

  • What is karyogamy?

    The fusion of two haploid nuclei to form a diploid zygote.

  • Dikaryotic

    A fungal cell that contains two genetically distinct haploid nuclei.

  • What are fruiting bodies?

    Structures produced by fungi to generate and release spores.

  • Zygosporangium

    A spore-producing structure formed by zygomycetes after plasmogamy.

  • What is the role of pheromones in fungi reproduction?

    Chemical signals used by fungi to communicate mating types.

  • Basidiocarp

    The fruiting body of Basidiomycota fungi, commonly known as a mushroom.

  • What are zoospores?

    Flagellated spores produced by chytrids.

  • Ascocarp

    The fruiting body of Ascomycota fungi.

  • What is a heterokaryotic cell?

    A fungal cell with two or more genetically distinct nuclei.

  • Ascospores

    Haploid spores produced within asci by Ascomycota fungi.

  • What is the main difference between Basidiomycota and Ascomycota fruiting bodies?

    Basidiomycota produce basidiocarps, while Ascomycota produce ascocarps.

  • Deuteromycetes

    Fungi that reproduce only asexually.

  • What is the significance of the zygote in fungi reproduction?

    It is the only diploid stage in most fungi, leading to the formation of spore-producing structures.

  • Sporangiophore

    A stalk-like structure that produces spores asexually in zygomycetes.

  • What is the function of conidia in Ascomycota?

    Asexual spores that can also participate in sexual reproduction.

  • Alternation of generations

    A life cycle involving both multicellular sporophyte and gametophyte stages, seen in chytrids.

  • What are basidia?

    Spore-producing cells found on the underside of basidiocarps.

  • Hyphae

    The thread-like structures that make up the mycelium of a fungus.

  • What is the role of the mycelium in fungi?

    The main fungal body responsible for nutrient absorption.

  • Asci

    Sac-like structures in Ascomycota that produce ascospores.

  • What distinguishes chytrids from other fungi?

    Their flagellated spores and alternation of generations.

  • Fruiting body

    A structure that produces and releases spores in fungi.

  • What is the primary method of reproduction in fungi?

    Spore production, either sexually or asexually.

  • Zygomycetes

    A group of fungi that form zygosporangia during sexual reproduction.

  • What is the significance of dikaryotic hyphae in Basidiomycota?

    They form the basidiocarp and contain two distinct haploid nuclei.

  • What are the two main types of fungal reproduction?

    Sexual and asexual reproduction.

  • Basidiospores

    Spores produced by basidia in Basidiomycota fungi.