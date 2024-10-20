Skip to main content
Fungi Reproduction quiz #2 Flashcards

  • Which mode of reproduction in fungi can allow the fungi to reproduce sexually?
    Fungi reproduce sexually through plasmogamy, where hyphae fuse, followed by karyogamy, resulting in a diploid zygote.
  • A fruiting body is responsible for which of the following functions?
    A fruiting body is responsible for producing and releasing spores for reproduction.
  • Which of the following cells or structures are associated with asexual reproduction in fungi?
    Sporangiophores and conidia are associated with asexual reproduction in fungi.
  • Which of the following structures carries out sexual reproduction in ascomycetes?
    Asci carry out sexual reproduction in ascomycetes by producing ascospores.
  • Which of these are spore-producing structures in fungi?
    Fruiting bodies, basidia, asci, and zygosporangia are spore-producing structures in fungi.
  • Which one of these statements is true of fungal reproduction?
    Fungi reproduce using spores, regardless of whether the reproduction is sexual or asexual.
  • Which statement regarding fungal reproduction is true?
    Fungi can reproduce both sexually and asexually, with sexual reproduction involving plasmogamy and karyogamy.
  • What is the role of pheromones in fungal reproduction?
    Pheromones are secreted chemical signals that fungi use to communicate their mating type for sexual reproduction.
  • What distinguishes chytrids from other fungi in terms of reproduction?
    Chytrids exhibit alternation of generations and produce flagellated spores called zoospores.
  • What is the significance of the dikaryotic stage in fungal reproduction?
    The dikaryotic stage involves cells with two genetically distinct nuclei, which eventually fuse during karyogamy to form a diploid zygote.