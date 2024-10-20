Fungi Reproduction quiz #2 Flashcards
Fungi Reproduction quiz #2
Which mode of reproduction in fungi can allow the fungi to reproduce sexually?
Fungi reproduce sexually through plasmogamy, where hyphae fuse, followed by karyogamy, resulting in a diploid zygote.A fruiting body is responsible for which of the following functions?
A fruiting body is responsible for producing and releasing spores for reproduction.Which of the following cells or structures are associated with asexual reproduction in fungi?
Sporangiophores and conidia are associated with asexual reproduction in fungi.Which of the following structures carries out sexual reproduction in ascomycetes?
Asci carry out sexual reproduction in ascomycetes by producing ascospores.Which of these are spore-producing structures in fungi?
Fruiting bodies, basidia, asci, and zygosporangia are spore-producing structures in fungi.Which one of these statements is true of fungal reproduction?
Fungi reproduce using spores, regardless of whether the reproduction is sexual or asexual.Which statement regarding fungal reproduction is true?
Fungi can reproduce both sexually and asexually, with sexual reproduction involving plasmogamy and karyogamy.What is the role of pheromones in fungal reproduction?
Pheromones are secreted chemical signals that fungi use to communicate their mating type for sexual reproduction.What distinguishes chytrids from other fungi in terms of reproduction?
Chytrids exhibit alternation of generations and produce flagellated spores called zoospores.What is the significance of the dikaryotic stage in fungal reproduction?
The dikaryotic stage involves cells with two genetically distinct nuclei, which eventually fuse during karyogamy to form a diploid zygote.