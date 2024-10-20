Fungi quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Fungi quiz #2

Fungi quiz #2
How are the cell walls of a plant and fungus different?
How are the cell walls of a plant and fungus different?
Plant cell walls are primarily made of cellulose, while fungal cell walls are made of chitin.
How are the cell walls of a plant and fungus different?
Plant cell walls are primarily made of cellulose, while fungal cell walls are made of chitin.
The cell wall of a fungi is made of what?
The cell wall of fungi is made of chitin.
Which of these materials are found in the cell walls of fungi? A) Cellulose B) Chitin C) Lignin D) Pectin
B) Chitin
The cell wall of which type of cell is composed of chitin?
Fungal cells have cell walls composed of chitin.
What substance or structure can be found in both a fungal cell and a plant cell?
Both fungal and plant cells have cell walls, but the composition differs: chitin in fungi and cellulose in plants.
How are fungi different from plants?
Fungi are heterotrophic and have cell walls made of chitin, while plants are autotrophic and have cell walls made of cellulose.
Which of the following is a difference between plants and fungi? A) Mode of nutrition B) Presence of chlorophyll C) Type of cell wall D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following statements about fungal structure are true? A) Fungi have chloroplasts B) Fungi have chitinous cell walls C) Fungi are autotrophic D) Fungi have cellulose cell walls
B) Fungi have chitinous cell walls
Which polysaccharide is usually found in the cell wall of fungi?
Chitin is the polysaccharide found in the cell wall of fungi.
How do fungi and plants differ?
Fungi are heterotrophic and have chitin in their cell walls, while plants are autotrophic and have cellulose in their cell walls.
How do fungi differ from plants?
Fungi are heterotrophic and have chitin in their cell walls, while plants are autotrophic and have cellulose in their cell walls.
What is the role of a fungus’s fruiting body?
The fruiting body of a fungus is responsible for reproduction, often producing spores.
What term describes the close association of a fungus with the root of a tree?
Mycorrhizae describes the symbiotic association between a fungus and the roots of a tree.
Which polysaccharide is usually found in the cell walls of fungi?
Chitin is the polysaccharide found in the cell walls of fungi.
What is the cell wall of fungus made of?
The cell wall of fungus is made of chitin.
How do fungi obtain food?
Fungi obtain food through extracellular digestion, secreting enzymes to break down organic matter and absorbing the nutrients.
Which of the following are common characteristics of fungi? A) Autotrophic B) Chitinous cell walls C) Photosynthetic D) Multicellular
B) Chitinous cell walls and D) Multicellular
Which of the following is a characteristic used to distinguish organisms as fungi and not plantae?
Fungi are heterotrophic and have chitin in their cell walls, unlike plants which are autotrophic and have cellulose.
Which of the following statements regarding fungi is false? A) Fungi are autotrophic B) Fungi have chitinous cell walls C) Fungi perform extracellular digestion D) Fungi form mutualistic relationships
A) Fungi are autotrophic
What does it mean to say that a hypha is dikaryotic?
A dikaryotic hypha has two genetically distinct nuclei within each cell.
What makes up the cell walls of fungal cells?
Chitin makes up the cell walls of fungal cells.
Which eukaryotic group contains mainly multicellular organisms that function as decomposers?
Fungi are the eukaryotic group that contains mainly multicellular organisms functioning as decomposers.
What would be the best technique to prepare and view the internal structures of fungal hyphae?
Microscopy, particularly using staining techniques, would be best to view the internal structures of fungal hyphae.
Why are ectomycorrhizal fungi important?
Ectomycorrhizal fungi form symbiotic relationships with plant roots, enhancing nutrient and water absorption.
Which of the following statements about fungi is false? A) Fungi are autotrophic B) Fungi have chitinous cell walls C) Fungi perform extracellular digestion D) Fungi form mutualistic relationships
A) Fungi are autotrophic
Which of the following statements are true when comparing fungi and plants? A) Both have cell walls B) Both are autotrophic C) Both have chitin in their cell walls D) Both perform photosynthesis
A) Both have cell walls
What are the cell walls of fungi made of?
The cell walls of fungi are made of chitin.
Which two statements are true for fungi? A) Fungi are autotrophic B) Fungi have chitinous cell walls C) Fungi perform photosynthesis D) Fungi are decomposers
B) Fungi have chitinous cell walls and D) Fungi are decomposers
How do fungi play an essential role in maintaining equilibrium in an ecosystem?
Fungi decompose organic matter, recycling nutrients and returning carbon to the carbon cycle.
What do the cell walls of fungi contain?
The cell walls of fungi contain chitin.
Fungal cells are more like which of the following cells? A) Plant cells B) Animal cells C) Bacterial cells D) Algal cells
B) Animal cells, as both are heterotrophic and lack chloroplasts.
What is the major difference between fungi and plants?
Fungi are heterotrophic with chitinous cell walls, while plants are autotrophic with cellulose cell walls.
Which of the following characteristics differentiate fungi from plants? A) Mode of nutrition B) Type of cell wall C) Presence of chlorophyll D) All of the above
D) All of the above
How do the fungi in lichens obtain nutrients from their photosynthetic associates?
Fungi in lichens obtain nutrients from photosynthetic algae or cyanobacteria, which provide organic compounds through photosynthesis.
Which of the following is a beneficial association between the roots of a plant and a fungus?
Mycorrhizae is a beneficial association between plant roots and fungi.
Which statement would be an appropriate comparison of nutrition in fungi and in humans?
Both fungi and humans are heterotrophic, relying on external sources of organic compounds for nutrition.
To which other eukaryotic kingdom are fungi more closely related?
Fungi are more closely related to the animal kingdom.
Which of the following polysaccharides composes the cell wall of fungi?
Chitin composes the cell wall of fungi.
Which of the following are found in the cell walls of fungi? A) Cellulose B) Chitin C) Lignin D) Pectin
B) Chitin
The kingdom that fungi are most closely related to includes which organisms?
Fungi are most closely related to the animal kingdom.