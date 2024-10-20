Fungi quiz #3 Flashcards

Which feature seen in chytrids supports the hypothesis that they diverged early in fungal evolution?
Chytrids have flagellated spores, a feature suggesting an early divergence in fungal evolution.
What makes up the cell wall of a fungus?
Chitin makes up the cell wall of a fungus.
What is the primary component of fungal cell walls?
The primary component of fungal cell walls is chitin.
In both lichens and mycorrhizae, what is the role of fungi?
In both lichens and mycorrhizae, fungi provide structural support and aid in water and nutrient absorption.
What do fungi have in common with plants?
Both fungi and plants have cell walls, although their compositions differ.
What do plants and fungi have in common?
Both plants and fungi have cell walls, but plants have cellulose while fungi have chitin.
Which characteristic distinguishes plants from fungi?
Plants are autotrophic and have cellulose cell walls, while fungi are heterotrophic with chitinous cell walls.
Which of the following best explains a characteristic that differentiates fungi from animals? A) Fungi have cell walls B) Fungi are autotrophic C) Fungi perform photosynthesis D) Fungi have chloroplasts
A) Fungi have cell walls
Which of the following are characteristics of fungi? A) Autotrophic B) Chitinous cell walls C) Photosynthetic D) Multicellular
B) Chitinous cell walls and D) Multicellular
Where would hydrophilic types of fungi most likely be found?
Hydrophilic fungi are likely found in moist environments where water is readily available.
Which of the following describes a similarity between fungi and arthropods?
Both fungi and arthropods have chitin in their structures; fungi in cell walls and arthropods in exoskeletons.
Which structure would you not find in a fungus? A) Chloroplast B) Hyphae C) Mycelium D) Chitinous cell wall
A) Chloroplast
How are animals different from fungi?
Animals are heterotrophic and lack cell walls, while fungi are heterotrophic with chitinous cell walls.
What fungal structure functions in absorbing nutrients from the environment?
Hyphae function in absorbing nutrients from the environment in fungi.
Organisms that may have cell walls composed of cellulose or chitin include which of the following? A) Plants B) Fungi C) Animals D) Bacteria
A) Plants and B) Fungi
What is the basic structural unit for a fungus called?
The basic structural unit for a fungus is called a hypha.
Which characteristic distinguishes plants from fungi? All members of the kingdom Plantae–
All members of the kingdom Plantae are autotrophic and have cellulose cell walls, unlike fungi.
Which of the answer choices is an example of a mutualistic association involving a fungus? A) Lichen B) Parasitic infection C) Saprophytic decomposition D) Fungal spore formation
A) Lichen
What two organisms make up mycorrhizae? Explain how each benefit from this relationship.
Mycorrhizae consist of fungi and plant roots. Fungi enhance nutrient and water absorption for the plant, while the plant provides organic compounds to the fungi.
Fungi cannot make their own food through photosynthesis. How do they take in nutrients?
Fungi absorb nutrients through extracellular digestion, secreting enzymes to break down organic matter.
Which organism is a decomposer? A) Fungi B) Plants C) Animals D) Algae
A) Fungi
Are all fungi prokaryotes?
No, all fungi are eukaryotes.
Mycorrhizae are associations between fungi and which of the following? A) Animal cells B) Plant roots C) Bacterial cells D) Algal cells
B) Plant roots
Which of the following is an example of a symbiotic relationship between a fungus and an alga?
Lichen is an example of a symbiotic relationship between a fungus and an alga.
Which characteristic makes fungi similar to plants?
Both fungi and plants have cell walls, although their compositions differ.
Which of the following is true about all members of the kingdom Fungi? All fungi –
All fungi are heterotrophic and have chitinous cell walls.
Which feature does not contribute to the ability of a fungus to acquire nutrients?
Chloroplasts do not contribute to the ability of a fungus to acquire nutrients, as fungi do not perform photosynthesis.