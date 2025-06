Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Describe the mutualistic relationship between fungi and plants known as mycorrhizae. Mycorrhizae are symbiotic associations where fungal hyphae interact with plant roots, enhancing the plant's nutrient and water absorption while the fungus receives organic compounds from the plant.

How do fungi obtain nutrients from their environment? Fungi perform extracellular digestion by secreting enzymes into their environment to break down complex molecules, then absorb the resulting nutrients through their hyphae.

Explain the ecological importance of fungi in the carbon cycle. Fungi decompose cellulose and lignin in plant material, returning carbon to the environment and maintaining the carbon cycle.

What is mycosis and which organisms can be affected by it? Mycosis is a fungal infection that can affect both plants and animals.

What is the role of yeasts in human food production? Yeasts are unicellular fungi essential for fermentation processes, such as making bread and beer.

What is the difference between ectomycorrhizae and arbuscular (endomycorrhizal) fungi? Ectomycorrhizae form around the outside of plant root cells without penetrating them, while arbuscular (endomycorrhizal) fungi penetrate into the root cells.