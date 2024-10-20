Gas Exchange exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Gas Exchange exam

Gas Exchange exam
  • Gas Exchange

    The process by which oxygen enters the bloodstream and carbon dioxide is expelled, primarily occurring in the alveoli of the lungs.

  • Alveoli

    Tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs.

  • What factors influence the diffusion of gases?

    Surface area, distance, and partial pressure differences.

  • Hemoglobin

    A protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen and exhibits cooperative binding.

  • What is the oxygen dissociation curve?

    A graph that shows the relationship between the partial pressure of oxygen and the saturation of hemoglobin.

  • Bohr Shift

    A rightward shift of the oxygen dissociation curve due to lower pH or higher carbon dioxide levels, facilitating oxygen delivery to tissues.

  • Diaphragm

    A muscle that plays a crucial role in breathing by creating negative pressure in the thoracic cavity.

  • What is tidal volume?

    The volume of air inhaled and exhaled during normal breathing.

  • Dead Space

    The portion of the respiratory system where air does not participate in gas exchange, such as the trachea and bronchi.

  • What is vital capacity?

    The maximum volume of air that can be inhaled and exhaled.

  • Residual Volume

    The volume of air remaining in the lungs after a forced exhalation.

  • Partial Pressure

    The hypothetical pressure of a gas if it alone occupied the volume of the mixture at the same temperature.

  • What drives the diffusion of gases?

    Partial pressure differences.

  • Fick's Law of Diffusion

    Describes the rate of diffusion of gases, influenced by surface area, distance, and partial pressure differences.

  • What is cooperative binding in hemoglobin?

    The property where the binding of one oxygen molecule makes it easier to bind subsequent oxygen molecules.

  • Positive Pressure Ventilation

    A method of breathing where air is pushed into the lungs, as seen in frogs.

  • Negative Pressure Ventilation

    A method of breathing where air is pulled into the lungs by creating negative pressure in the thoracic cavity.

  • What is the role of the medulla oblongata in gas exchange?

    It contains pH detectors that regulate ventilation based on the acidity of the blood.

  • Carbonic Acid

    Formed when carbon dioxide combines with water in the blood, lowering pH and facilitating the Bohr shift.

  • What happens to the partial pressure of gases at higher altitudes?

    The partial pressure of gases decreases, although their composition remains the same.

  • Citric Acid Cycle

    A metabolic pathway that produces carbon dioxide as a byproduct, which is then expelled during gas exchange.

  • What is the significance of the sigmoidal shape of the oxygen dissociation curve?

    It indicates cooperative binding, where hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen increases as more oxygen binds.

  • What is the effect of increasing CO2 on hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen?

    It lowers hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, facilitating oxygen unloading in tissues.

  • Surface Area

    A factor that increases the rate of gas diffusion; more surface area allows for more efficient gas exchange.

  • Distance

    A factor that affects the rate of gas diffusion; shorter distances increase the rate of diffusion.

  • What is the role of mitochondria in gas exchange?

    Mitochondria use oxygen as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain and produce CO2 as a byproduct.

  • What is the effect of lower pH on hemoglobin's oxygen affinity?

    Lower pH decreases hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, promoting oxygen release to tissues.