Gas Exchange quiz #2 Flashcards
Gas Exchange quiz #2
What gas enters plant cells through the stoma?
Carbon dioxide enters plant cells through the stoma.How do gases enter and exit the leaves of plants?
Gases enter and exit the leaves of plants through structures called stomata.Which structure of the plants is an opening that exchanges gas and water?
The stomata are the structures in plants that exchange gas and water.What is the name of the structure in plants that allows for gas exchange?
The structure in plants that allows for gas exchange is called the stomata.What gas enters the leaf?
Carbon dioxide enters the leaf.What gas enters the plant through the stomata?
Carbon dioxide enters the plant through the stomata.What is the primary function of hemoglobin in the blood?
The primary function of hemoglobin in the blood is to transport oxygen and facilitate its release to tissues.What is the Bohr effect in relation to hemoglobin?
The Bohr effect describes how lower pH and higher CO2 levels decrease hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, enhancing oxygen release to tissues.How does the diaphragm contribute to breathing in humans?
The diaphragm contracts to create negative pressure in the thoracic cavity, drawing air into the lungs.What is the significance of the oxygen dissociation curve's sigmoidal shape?
The sigmoidal shape of the oxygen dissociation curve reflects cooperative binding, where hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen increases as more oxygen molecules bind.