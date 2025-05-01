Gas Exchange quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 21 ) Hide definitions

Where does gas exchange primarily occur in the human respiratory system? Gas exchange primarily occurs in the alveoli of the lungs.

How does increasing the surface area of respiratory organs affect gas exchange? Increasing surface area increases the rate of gas exchange.

What is the role of the diaphragm in human respiration? The diaphragm contracts to create negative pressure, drawing air into the lungs during inhalation.

What is positive pressure ventilation and which animals use it? Positive pressure ventilation involves pushing air into the lungs, as seen in amphibians like frogs.

Define tidal volume. Tidal volume is the amount of air inhaled or exhaled during a normal breath.

What is residual volume? Residual volume is the amount of air remaining in the lungs after a maximal exhalation.