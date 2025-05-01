Gas Exchange quiz #3 Flashcards
Where does gas exchange primarily occur in the human respiratory system?
Gas exchange primarily occurs in the alveoli of the lungs.How does increasing the surface area of respiratory organs affect gas exchange?
Increasing surface area increases the rate of gas exchange.What is the role of the diaphragm in human respiration?
The diaphragm contracts to create negative pressure, drawing air into the lungs during inhalation.What is positive pressure ventilation and which animals use it?
Positive pressure ventilation involves pushing air into the lungs, as seen in amphibians like frogs.Define tidal volume.
Tidal volume is the amount of air inhaled or exhaled during a normal breath.What is residual volume?
Residual volume is the amount of air remaining in the lungs after a maximal exhalation.What is partial pressure in the context of respiratory gases?
Partial pressure is the hypothetical pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture if it alone occupied the entire volume.In which direction do gases diffuse in the lungs and tissues?
Gases diffuse from areas of higher partial pressure to areas of lower partial pressure.What drives the movement of carbon dioxide from the blood into the alveoli?
A higher partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the blood compared to the alveoli drives CO2 into the alveoli.What is hemoglobin and what is its main function?
Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that binds and transports oxygen in the blood.How does cooperative binding affect oxygen loading and unloading?
Cooperative binding allows hemoglobin to load oxygen more easily in the lungs and unload it more efficiently in tissues.What does a rightward shift in the oxygen dissociation curve indicate?
A rightward shift indicates decreased hemoglobin affinity for oxygen, promoting oxygen release to tissues.How does increased CO2 in tissues affect hemoglobin's oxygen affinity?
Increased CO2 lowers hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, making it easier to unload oxygen in active tissues.What is the Bohr effect?
The Bohr effect is the phenomenon where increased CO2 or decreased pH shifts the oxygen dissociation curve right, promoting oxygen release.What enzyme catalyzes the conversion of CO2 and water to carbonic acid in the blood?
Carbonic anhydrase catalyzes the conversion of CO2 and water to carbonic acid.How does the body monitor and regulate ventilation in response to gas levels?
The body uses pH detectors in the medulla oblongata to monitor blood pH, indirectly sensing CO2 levels to regulate ventilation.What is the main role of oxygen in cellular respiration?
Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during cellular respiration.Why is the partial pressure of oxygen in alveoli lower than in the atmosphere?
Because inhaled air mixes with residual air in the lungs, reducing the partial pressure of oxygen in the alveoli.What happens to the oxygen dissociation curve when pH increases or CO2 decreases?
The curve shifts to the left, indicating increased hemoglobin affinity for oxygen.How does the body ensure efficient oxygen delivery to tissues with high metabolic activity?
High CO2 and low pH in active tissues cause hemoglobin to release oxygen more readily (Bohr effect).Why is it important that hemoglobin can both bind and release oxygen efficiently?
Efficient binding allows oxygen pickup in the lungs, and efficient release ensures delivery to tissues that need it.