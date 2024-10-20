Gel Electrophoresis exam Flashcards
Gel Electrophoresis exam
- Gel ElectrophoresisA technique used to separate and visualize DNA fragments based on size.
- What charge does DNA have?DNA is negatively charged.
- CathodeThe negatively charged end of the gel where DNA samples are first loaded.
- AnodeThe positively charged end of the gel towards which DNA migrates.
- How does DNA migrate in gel electrophoresis?DNA migrates from the cathode (negative) to the anode (positive) when an electric current is applied.
- What determines the speed of DNA fragment migration in gel electrophoresis?The size of the DNA fragments; smaller fragments move faster, larger fragments move slower.
- What is the purpose of a reference DNA sample in gel electrophoresis?To provide a known size for comparison, facilitating size estimation of other DNA fragments.
- What is the role of the gel matrix in gel electrophoresis?To act as a medium through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing separation based on size.
- What is an ion buffer solution used for in gel electrophoresis?To conduct the electric current through the gel.
- What are wells in the context of gel electrophoresis?Starting places at the top of the gel where DNA samples are loaded.
- How are DNA fragments visualized in gel electrophoresis?By separating them in the gel and comparing their positions to a reference sample.
- What does 'bp' stand for in gel electrophoresis?Base pairs, referring to the size of DNA fragments.
- What happens to larger DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis?They move slower and remain closer to the starting point.
- What happens to smaller DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis?They move faster and travel further down the gel.
- What is the relationship between DNA fragment size and migration distance?Larger fragments travel less distance, while smaller fragments travel further.
- What does each band in a gel electrophoresis gel represent?A DNA fragment.
- How can the size of DNA fragments be estimated in gel electrophoresis?By comparing the migration distance of unknown fragments to that of a reference sample.
- What is the purpose of lanes in a gel electrophoresis gel?To separate different DNA samples for comparison.
- What is the significance of the graph showing DNA fragment size vs. migration distance?It illustrates the inverse relationship between fragment size and migration distance.
- What does the term '3-dimensional gel matrix' refer to in gel electrophoresis?The medium through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing separation based on size.
- Why do opposite charges attract in gel electrophoresis?Because DNA is negatively charged and migrates towards the positively charged anode.
- What is the starting point of DNA in gel electrophoresis?The cathode, or the negatively charged end of the gel.
- What is the end point of DNA migration in gel electrophoresis?The anode, or the positively charged end of the gel.
- What does the term 'molecular size' refer to in gel electrophoresis?The size of DNA fragments, typically measured in base pairs.
- How is the electric current applied in gel electrophoresis?Through an ion buffer solution that conducts the current.
- What is the purpose of separating DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis?To analyze and compare DNA samples based on fragment size.
- What does a DNA fragment's position in the gel indicate?Its size relative to other fragments and the reference sample.
- What is the significance of the lanes being labeled in gel electrophoresis?To identify and differentiate between different DNA samples.
- What does the term 'visualize' mean in the context of gel electrophoresis?To see and analyze the separated DNA fragments in the gel.