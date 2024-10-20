Skip to main content
Gel Electrophoresis exam Flashcards

Gel Electrophoresis exam
  • Gel Electrophoresis
    A technique used to separate and visualize DNA fragments based on size.
  • What charge does DNA have?
    DNA is negatively charged.
  • Cathode
    The negatively charged end of the gel where DNA samples are first loaded.
  • Anode
    The positively charged end of the gel towards which DNA migrates.
  • How does DNA migrate in gel electrophoresis?
    DNA migrates from the cathode (negative) to the anode (positive) when an electric current is applied.
  • What determines the speed of DNA fragment migration in gel electrophoresis?
    The size of the DNA fragments; smaller fragments move faster, larger fragments move slower.
  • What is the purpose of a reference DNA sample in gel electrophoresis?
    To provide a known size for comparison, facilitating size estimation of other DNA fragments.
  • What is the role of the gel matrix in gel electrophoresis?
    To act as a medium through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing separation based on size.
  • What is an ion buffer solution used for in gel electrophoresis?
    To conduct the electric current through the gel.
  • What are wells in the context of gel electrophoresis?
    Starting places at the top of the gel where DNA samples are loaded.
  • How are DNA fragments visualized in gel electrophoresis?
    By separating them in the gel and comparing their positions to a reference sample.
  • What does 'bp' stand for in gel electrophoresis?
    Base pairs, referring to the size of DNA fragments.
  • What happens to larger DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis?
    They move slower and remain closer to the starting point.
  • What happens to smaller DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis?
    They move faster and travel further down the gel.
  • What is the relationship between DNA fragment size and migration distance?
    Larger fragments travel less distance, while smaller fragments travel further.
  • What does each band in a gel electrophoresis gel represent?
    A DNA fragment.
  • How can the size of DNA fragments be estimated in gel electrophoresis?
    By comparing the migration distance of unknown fragments to that of a reference sample.
  • What is the purpose of lanes in a gel electrophoresis gel?
    To separate different DNA samples for comparison.
  • What is the significance of the graph showing DNA fragment size vs. migration distance?
    It illustrates the inverse relationship between fragment size and migration distance.
  • What does the term '3-dimensional gel matrix' refer to in gel electrophoresis?
    The medium through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing separation based on size.
  • Why do opposite charges attract in gel electrophoresis?
    Because DNA is negatively charged and migrates towards the positively charged anode.
  • What is the starting point of DNA in gel electrophoresis?
    The cathode, or the negatively charged end of the gel.
  • What is the end point of DNA migration in gel electrophoresis?
    The anode, or the positively charged end of the gel.
  • What does the term 'molecular size' refer to in gel electrophoresis?
    The size of DNA fragments, typically measured in base pairs.
  • How is the electric current applied in gel electrophoresis?
    Through an ion buffer solution that conducts the current.
  • What is the purpose of separating DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis?
    To analyze and compare DNA samples based on fragment size.
  • What does a DNA fragment's position in the gel indicate?
    Its size relative to other fragments and the reference sample.
  • What is the significance of the lanes being labeled in gel electrophoresis?
    To identify and differentiate between different DNA samples.
  • What does the term 'visualize' mean in the context of gel electrophoresis?
    To see and analyze the separated DNA fragments in the gel.