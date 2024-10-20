Gel Electrophoresis exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Gel Electrophoresis A technique used to separate and visualize DNA fragments based on size.

What charge does DNA have? DNA is negatively charged.

Cathode The negatively charged end of the gel where DNA samples are first loaded.

Anode The positively charged end of the gel towards which DNA migrates.

How does DNA migrate in gel electrophoresis? DNA migrates from the cathode (negative) to the anode (positive) when an electric current is applied.

What determines the speed of DNA fragment migration in gel electrophoresis? The size of the DNA fragments; smaller fragments move faster, larger fragments move slower.

What is the purpose of a reference DNA sample in gel electrophoresis? To provide a known size for comparison, facilitating size estimation of other DNA fragments.

What is the role of the gel matrix in gel electrophoresis? To act as a medium through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing separation based on size.

What is an ion buffer solution used for in gel electrophoresis? To conduct the electric current through the gel.

What are wells in the context of gel electrophoresis? Starting places at the top of the gel where DNA samples are loaded.

How are DNA fragments visualized in gel electrophoresis? By separating them in the gel and comparing their positions to a reference sample.

What does 'bp' stand for in gel electrophoresis? Base pairs, referring to the size of DNA fragments.

What happens to larger DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis? They move slower and remain closer to the starting point.

What happens to smaller DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis? They move faster and travel further down the gel.

What is the relationship between DNA fragment size and migration distance? Larger fragments travel less distance, while smaller fragments travel further.

What does each band in a gel electrophoresis gel represent? A DNA fragment.

How can the size of DNA fragments be estimated in gel electrophoresis? By comparing the migration distance of unknown fragments to that of a reference sample.

What is the purpose of lanes in a gel electrophoresis gel? To separate different DNA samples for comparison.

What is the significance of the graph showing DNA fragment size vs. migration distance? It illustrates the inverse relationship between fragment size and migration distance.

What does the term '3-dimensional gel matrix' refer to in gel electrophoresis? The medium through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing separation based on size.

Why do opposite charges attract in gel electrophoresis? Because DNA is negatively charged and migrates towards the positively charged anode.

What is the starting point of DNA in gel electrophoresis? The cathode, or the negatively charged end of the gel.

What is the end point of DNA migration in gel electrophoresis? The anode, or the positively charged end of the gel.

What does the term 'molecular size' refer to in gel electrophoresis? The size of DNA fragments, typically measured in base pairs.

How is the electric current applied in gel electrophoresis? Through an ion buffer solution that conducts the current.

What is the purpose of separating DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis? To analyze and compare DNA samples based on fragment size.

What does a DNA fragment's position in the gel indicate? Its size relative to other fragments and the reference sample.

What is the significance of the lanes being labeled in gel electrophoresis? To identify and differentiate between different DNA samples.