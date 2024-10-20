Gel Electrophoresis quiz #2 Flashcards
Gel Electrophoresis quiz #2
Analyzing DNA by gel electrophoresis allows researchers to do which of the following: compare DNA fragment sizes, visualize DNA fragments, or determine DNA sequence?
Analyzing DNA by gel electrophoresis allows researchers to compare DNA fragment sizes and visualize DNA fragments.Why does DNA move through the gel during gel electrophoresis?
DNA moves through the gel because it is negatively charged and migrates towards the positively charged anode when an electric current is applied.How does DNA migrate from one end of the gel to the other during gel electrophoresis?
DNA migrates from the cathode to the anode due to its negative charge, moving through the gel matrix towards the positive charge.Why does DNA move through an agarose gel in gel electrophoresis?
DNA moves through an agarose gel because it is negatively charged and is attracted to the positively charged anode.Which of the following is true of the analysis of DNA fragments using gel electrophoresis: larger fragments move faster, smaller fragments move slower, or smaller fragments move faster?
Smaller fragments move faster through the gel, while larger fragments move slower and remain closer to the starting point.What do the results of gel electrophoresis tell you about genetic material?
The results of gel electrophoresis provide information about the size of DNA fragments, allowing for comparison against a reference sample.What is the role of the cathode in gel electrophoresis?
The cathode is the negatively charged end of the gel where DNA samples are initially loaded.What is the significance of the anode in gel electrophoresis?
The anode is the positively charged end of the gel towards which DNA migrates during electrophoresis.How are DNA fragments visualized in gel electrophoresis?
DNA fragments are visualized as bands within the gel, with their position indicating fragment size.What does the distance traveled by DNA fragments in gel electrophoresis indicate?
The distance traveled by DNA fragments indicates their size, with smaller fragments traveling further than larger ones.