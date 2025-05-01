Gel Electrophoresis quiz #3 Flashcards
Gel Electrophoresis quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
How does the charge of DNA influence its movement during gel electrophoresis?
DNA is negatively charged, so it migrates from the negatively charged cathode (top of the gel) toward the positively charged anode (bottom of the gel) when an electric current is applied.How can a reference DNA sample be used in gel electrophoresis?
A reference DNA sample with fragments of known sizes is used to estimate the sizes of unknown DNA fragments by comparing their positions on the gel.What is the primary purpose of gel electrophoresis in molecular biology?
Gel electrophoresis is used to separate and visualize DNA fragments based on their size.Why does DNA migrate from the cathode to the anode during gel electrophoresis?
DNA is negatively charged, so it moves away from the negatively charged cathode toward the positively charged anode when an electric current is applied.How does the size of DNA fragments affect their movement through the gel matrix?
Larger DNA fragments move slower and remain closer to the starting point, while smaller fragments move faster and travel further down the gel.Where are DNA samples loaded in a gel electrophoresis apparatus?
DNA samples are loaded into wells at the top of the gel, near the negatively charged cathode.What does each band observed in a gel electrophoresis lane represent?
Each band represents a DNA fragment of a specific size.How is a reference DNA sample used during gel electrophoresis?
A reference DNA sample with fragments of known sizes is used to estimate the sizes of unknown DNA fragments by comparing their positions on the gel.What is the relationship between DNA fragment size and the distance traveled in the gel?
The larger the DNA fragment, the less distance it travels; smaller fragments migrate further through the gel.Why is an ion buffer solution used in gel electrophoresis?
An ion buffer solution conducts the electric current, allowing DNA fragments to migrate through the gel matrix.