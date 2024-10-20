Genes & Alleles exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Genes & Alleles exam

Genes & Alleles exam
  • Gene

    A segment of DNA that encodes specific proteins, influencing traits.

  • What is an allele?

    An alternative version of a specific gene.

  • Dominant Allele

    An allele represented by a capital letter that can mask the presence of a recessive allele.

  • What does a recessive allele represent?

    An allele represented by a lowercase letter that can be masked by a dominant allele.

  • What is a haploid cell?

    A cell with one copy of each gene or chromosome, symbolized as n.

  • Diploid Cell

    A cell with two copies of each gene or chromosome, symbolized as 2n.

  • How many copies of each gene does a diploid cell have?

    Two copies, one from each parent.

  • Meiosis

    A process that involves the distribution of alleles in offspring.

  • What is the significance of capital and lowercase letters in genetics?

    They represent dominant and recessive alleles, respectively.

  • Trait

    A specific characteristic influenced by genes and alleles.

  • What does the term 'ploidy' refer to?

    The number of sets of chromosomes in a cell.

  • Chromosome

    A structure made of DNA that contains many genes.

  • What is the difference between haploid and diploid cells?

    Haploid cells have one set of chromosomes (n), while diploid cells have two sets (2n).

  • Sister Chromatids

    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere.

  • What is the role of proteins encoded by genes?

    They lead to the expression of specific traits.

  • Eye Color

    An example of a trait influenced by different alleles of a gene.

  • How are alleles represented in genetic notation?

    Using capital and lowercase letters.

  • Inheritance

    The process by which genetic information is passed from parents to offspring.

  • What does the term 'haploid' mean?

    Having one copy of each gene or chromosome.

  • Diploid

    Having two copies of each gene or chromosome.

  • What is the symbol for a haploid cell?

    n

  • What is the symbol for a diploid cell?

    2n

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, often a protein.

  • What is the relationship between genes and traits?

    Genes encode proteins that influence traits.

  • Alternative Versions of Genes

    Alleles

  • What does the root 'di' in diploid signify?

    Two, indicating two sets of chromosomes.

  • What does the root 'hap' in haploid signify?

    Half, indicating one set of chromosomes.

  • Chromosome Set

    A complete set of chromosomes, one from each parent in diploid cells.