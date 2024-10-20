Skip to main content
Genes & Alleles quiz #2 Flashcards

Genes & Alleles quiz #2
  • Which term describes an organism that has identical alleles for a trait?
    Homozygous.
  • Which are segments of DNA that code for specific traits? Genes, chromosomes, proteins, or codons?
    Genes.
  • Which are different forms of the same gene? Genotypes, phenotypes, alleles, or traits?
    Alleles.
  • Which has the most control of traits and inheritance?
    Genes, as they encode proteins that influence traits.
  • What is the difference between heterozygous and homozygous individuals?
    Heterozygous individuals have two different alleles for a trait, while homozygous individuals have identical alleles.
  • Where are genes located?
    Genes are located on chromosomes within the cell nucleus.
  • What is the genetic makeup of an organism called?
    Genotype.
  • How many copies of a recessive allele are needed for that trait to show up?
    Two copies are needed for a recessive trait to be expressed.
  • How are alleles represented in genetics?
    Alleles are represented by capital and lowercase letters.
  • Which part of a DNA molecule is responsible for the direct coding of specific traits in an organism?
    Genes.
  • Which of the following is the combination of two different copies of an allele for a gene?
    Heterozygous.
  • What is the difference between autosomes and sex chromosomes?
    Autosomes are non-sex chromosomes, while sex chromosomes determine the sex of an organism.
  • What are the observable characteristics of an individual's genes?
    Phenotype.
  • How do you think different people’s chromosomes would compare?
    Different people have unique combinations of alleles, but the same basic set of chromosomes.
  • What is the order of dominance of the 4 alleles?
    The order of dominance depends on the specific alleles in question.
  • How can dominance and expression of alleles explain the differences between these fraternal twins?
    Fraternal twins can inherit different combinations of alleles, leading to different phenotypes.
  • What percentage of alleles are homozygous recessive?
    This depends on the specific population and trait being studied.
  • Which of the following statements concerning a gene is correct?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.
  • A segment of DNA that codes for a protein is called a ______?
    Gene.
  • What basic unit of heredity is found on segments of DNA and are passed on from parent to offspring?
    Genes.
  • If you inherit the genotype AO for blood from your parents, what is your blood type?
    Blood type A.
  • Are the alleles on a recombinant chromatid the same as the original chromatid?
    No, recombination can result in new combinations of alleles.
  • Where do organisms get their traits?
    Traits are inherited from their parents through genes.
  • What are different versions of a gene?
    Alleles.
  • What is a dominant trait?
    A trait that is expressed when at least one dominant allele is present.
  • Which of the following do you expect if an individual is heterozygous for the sickle-cell trait?
    They may have some resistance to malaria and mild symptoms of sickle-cell disease.
  • Which of the following best describes a gene?
    A segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.
  • Which allele is more common in a population?
    This depends on the specific population and allele in question.
  • For any given gene, what do the terms gene and allele have in common?
    Both refer to genetic material that influences traits.
  • What is the relationship between genes and chromosomes?
    Genes are segments of DNA located on chromosomes.
  • What is the difference between a dominant allele and a recessive allele?
    A dominant allele expresses its trait even if only one copy is present, while a recessive allele requires two copies to express its trait.
  • Which parent determines the blood type of the child?
    Both parents contribute alleles that determine the child's blood type.
  • Which of the following is not a dominant characteristic?
    This depends on the specific traits being considered.
  • If the allele encoding polydactyly (six fingers) is dominant, why do most people have five fingers?
    The allele for polydactyly is rare in the population.
  • How does DNA determine a trait such as eye color of an organism?
    DNA contains genes that encode proteins, which influence traits like eye color.
  • Heterozygous genotype?
    A genotype with two different alleles for a trait.
  • The traits of what type of gene are expressed whenever they are present?
    Dominant genes.
  • Which of the following are recessive characteristics?
    Traits that require two copies of a recessive allele to be expressed.
  • Which statement about the relationship between an organism's traits and its genes is true?
    Genes encode proteins that influence an organism's traits.
  • How are genes and alleles related?
    Alleles are different versions of the same gene.