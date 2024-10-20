Genes & Alleles quiz #2 Flashcards
Genes & Alleles quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which term describes an organism that has identical alleles for a trait?
Homozygous.Which are segments of DNA that code for specific traits? Genes, chromosomes, proteins, or codons?
Genes.Which are different forms of the same gene? Genotypes, phenotypes, alleles, or traits?
Alleles.Which has the most control of traits and inheritance?
Genes, as they encode proteins that influence traits.What is the difference between heterozygous and homozygous individuals?
Heterozygous individuals have two different alleles for a trait, while homozygous individuals have identical alleles.Where are genes located?
Genes are located on chromosomes within the cell nucleus.What is the genetic makeup of an organism called?
Genotype.How many copies of a recessive allele are needed for that trait to show up?
Two copies are needed for a recessive trait to be expressed.How are alleles represented in genetics?
Alleles are represented by capital and lowercase letters.Which part of a DNA molecule is responsible for the direct coding of specific traits in an organism?
Genes.Which of the following is the combination of two different copies of an allele for a gene?
Heterozygous.What is the difference between autosomes and sex chromosomes?
Autosomes are non-sex chromosomes, while sex chromosomes determine the sex of an organism.What are the observable characteristics of an individual's genes?
Phenotype.How do you think different people’s chromosomes would compare?
Different people have unique combinations of alleles, but the same basic set of chromosomes.What is the order of dominance of the 4 alleles?
The order of dominance depends on the specific alleles in question.How can dominance and expression of alleles explain the differences between these fraternal twins?
Fraternal twins can inherit different combinations of alleles, leading to different phenotypes.What percentage of alleles are homozygous recessive?
This depends on the specific population and trait being studied.Which of the following statements concerning a gene is correct?
A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.A segment of DNA that codes for a protein is called a ______?
Gene.What basic unit of heredity is found on segments of DNA and are passed on from parent to offspring?
Genes.If you inherit the genotype AO for blood from your parents, what is your blood type?
Blood type A.Are the alleles on a recombinant chromatid the same as the original chromatid?
No, recombination can result in new combinations of alleles.Where do organisms get their traits?
Traits are inherited from their parents through genes.What are different versions of a gene?
Alleles.What is a dominant trait?
A trait that is expressed when at least one dominant allele is present.Which of the following do you expect if an individual is heterozygous for the sickle-cell trait?
They may have some resistance to malaria and mild symptoms of sickle-cell disease.Which of the following best describes a gene?
A segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.Which allele is more common in a population?
This depends on the specific population and allele in question.For any given gene, what do the terms gene and allele have in common?
Both refer to genetic material that influences traits.What is the relationship between genes and chromosomes?
Genes are segments of DNA located on chromosomes.What is the difference between a dominant allele and a recessive allele?
A dominant allele expresses its trait even if only one copy is present, while a recessive allele requires two copies to express its trait.Which parent determines the blood type of the child?
Both parents contribute alleles that determine the child's blood type.Which of the following is not a dominant characteristic?
This depends on the specific traits being considered.If the allele encoding polydactyly (six fingers) is dominant, why do most people have five fingers?
The allele for polydactyly is rare in the population.How does DNA determine a trait such as eye color of an organism?
DNA contains genes that encode proteins, which influence traits like eye color.Heterozygous genotype?
A genotype with two different alleles for a trait.The traits of what type of gene are expressed whenever they are present?
Dominant genes.Which of the following are recessive characteristics?
Traits that require two copies of a recessive allele to be expressed.Which statement about the relationship between an organism's traits and its genes is true?
Genes encode proteins that influence an organism's traits.How are genes and alleles related?
Alleles are different versions of the same gene.