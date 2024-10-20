Genes & Alleles quiz #3 Flashcards
Genes & Alleles quiz #3
Which of the following describes an allele?
An allele is a variant form of a gene.When a population has a gene with four alleles circulating, what does this mean?
There are four different versions of the gene present in the population.Is this disorder caused by a dominant or a recessive allele?
This depends on the specific disorder in question.What is the primary source of heritable information?
DNA.Which of the following is an example of a homozygous recessive genotype?
aa, where both alleles are recessive.What is the name for the sequence of a gene that determines a specific trait like brown eyes?
Allele.What is the term for the segment of DNA that determines a body trait?
Gene.How are these three genes related?
They may be located on the same chromosome or influence related traits.What are two different forms of a single gene called?
Alleles.Which structure determines the traits that will be passed to offspring?
Chromosomes, which contain genes.What is the difference between a gene and allele?
A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a protein, while an allele is a variant form of a gene.Does alkaptonuria appear to be caused by a dominant allele or by a recessive allele?
Alkaptonuria is typically caused by a recessive allele.What aspect of the DNA molecule encodes hereditary information concerning an organism’s traits?
Genes.How do genes determine the traits of an organism?
Genes encode proteins that influence the organism's traits.How is a dominant trait represented?
By a capital letter.What percentage of human chromosomes are made up of protein-coding genes?
A small percentage, as most of the genome is non-coding.Which defines an organism that is homozygous for a trait?
An organism with two identical alleles for a trait.Which of the following is the correct explanation for demonstrating alleles in genotypes?
Alleles are represented by letters, with dominant alleles in uppercase and recessive alleles in lowercase.Which statement about chromosomes is true?
Chromosomes are structures that contain DNA and genes.What is the difference between a dominant and recessive trait?
A dominant trait is expressed with one or two dominant alleles, while a recessive trait requires two recessive alleles.Which of the following are correct descriptions of a gene?
A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.Which statement about genes is true?
Genes are segments of DNA that encode proteins.What is the relationship between genes and alleles?
Alleles are different versions of the same gene.Which of the following traits is encoded in your DNA?
Traits like eye color, hair color, and blood type.Which of the following human cells contains a gene that specifies eye color?
All somatic cells contain the gene for eye color.Why are lethal dominant alleles so much more rare than lethal recessive alleles?
Lethal dominant alleles are often eliminated quickly because they affect individuals who carry even one copy.What is the hierarchy of dominance for the four alleles that control fur pattern in rabbits?
The hierarchy depends on the specific alleles involved.Why are individuals who are heterozygous for the cystic fibrosis allele unaffected by the disease?
They have one normal allele that compensates for the defective one.In which of the following is hereditary information contained?
DNA.Which of the following is true of genes?
Genes are segments of DNA that encode proteins.Which of the following statements regarding gene linkage is correct?
Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.What is the name for the genetic makeup of an organism based on the combination of alleles?
Genotype.Which of the following can form entirely new alleles?
Mutations.Why can multiple alleles result in many different phenotypes for a trait?
Different combinations of alleles can produce a variety of phenotypic expressions.What is the word given for the set of alleles that an organism has for a single trait?
Genotype.What is the total number of B alleles in the population?
This depends on the specific population and allele frequency.What is the relationship between a gene and an allele?
An allele is a variant form of a gene.Which of the following is true about genes that are located on different chromosomes?
They assort independently during meiosis.What happens to alleles between the P generation and the F2 generation?
Alleles are passed down and recombined through sexual reproduction.Which best describes a recessive allele?
An allele that is only expressed when two copies are present.