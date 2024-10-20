Skip to main content
Genes & Alleles quiz #3 Flashcards

Genes & Alleles quiz #3
  • Which of the following describes an allele?
    An allele is a variant form of a gene.
  • When a population has a gene with four alleles circulating, what does this mean?
    There are four different versions of the gene present in the population.
  • Is this disorder caused by a dominant or a recessive allele?
    This depends on the specific disorder in question.
  • What is the primary source of heritable information?
    DNA.
  • Which of the following is an example of a homozygous recessive genotype?
    aa, where both alleles are recessive.
  • What is the name for the sequence of a gene that determines a specific trait like brown eyes?
    Allele.
  • What is the term for the segment of DNA that determines a body trait?
    Gene.
  • How are these three genes related?
    They may be located on the same chromosome or influence related traits.
  • What are two different forms of a single gene called?
    Alleles.
  • Which structure determines the traits that will be passed to offspring?
    Chromosomes, which contain genes.
  • What is the difference between a gene and allele?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a protein, while an allele is a variant form of a gene.
  • Does alkaptonuria appear to be caused by a dominant allele or by a recessive allele?
    Alkaptonuria is typically caused by a recessive allele.
  • What aspect of the DNA molecule encodes hereditary information concerning an organism’s traits?
    Genes.
  • How do genes determine the traits of an organism?
    Genes encode proteins that influence the organism's traits.
  • How is a dominant trait represented?
    By a capital letter.
  • What percentage of human chromosomes are made up of protein-coding genes?
    A small percentage, as most of the genome is non-coding.
  • Which defines an organism that is homozygous for a trait?
    An organism with two identical alleles for a trait.
  • Which of the following is the correct explanation for demonstrating alleles in genotypes?
    Alleles are represented by letters, with dominant alleles in uppercase and recessive alleles in lowercase.
  • Which statement about chromosomes is true?
    Chromosomes are structures that contain DNA and genes.
  • What is the difference between a dominant and recessive trait?
    A dominant trait is expressed with one or two dominant alleles, while a recessive trait requires two recessive alleles.
  • Which of the following are correct descriptions of a gene?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.
  • Which statement about genes is true?
    Genes are segments of DNA that encode proteins.
  • What is the relationship between genes and alleles?
    Alleles are different versions of the same gene.
  • Which of the following traits is encoded in your DNA?
    Traits like eye color, hair color, and blood type.
  • Which of the following human cells contains a gene that specifies eye color?
    All somatic cells contain the gene for eye color.
  • Why are lethal dominant alleles so much more rare than lethal recessive alleles?
    Lethal dominant alleles are often eliminated quickly because they affect individuals who carry even one copy.
  • What is the hierarchy of dominance for the four alleles that control fur pattern in rabbits?
    The hierarchy depends on the specific alleles involved.
  • Why are individuals who are heterozygous for the cystic fibrosis allele unaffected by the disease?
    They have one normal allele that compensates for the defective one.
  • In which of the following is hereditary information contained?
    DNA.
  • Which of the following is true of genes?
    Genes are segments of DNA that encode proteins.
  • Which of the following statements regarding gene linkage is correct?
    Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.
  • What is the name for the genetic makeup of an organism based on the combination of alleles?
    Genotype.
  • Which of the following can form entirely new alleles?
    Mutations.
  • Why can multiple alleles result in many different phenotypes for a trait?
    Different combinations of alleles can produce a variety of phenotypic expressions.
  • What is the word given for the set of alleles that an organism has for a single trait?
    Genotype.
  • What is the total number of B alleles in the population?
    This depends on the specific population and allele frequency.
  • What is the relationship between a gene and an allele?
    An allele is a variant form of a gene.
  • Which of the following is true about genes that are located on different chromosomes?
    They assort independently during meiosis.
  • What happens to alleles between the P generation and the F2 generation?
    Alleles are passed down and recombined through sexual reproduction.
  • Which best describes a recessive allele?
    An allele that is only expressed when two copies are present.