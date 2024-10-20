Skip to main content
Genes & Alleles quiz #4 Flashcards

Genes & Alleles quiz #4
  • Genes contain instructions for assembling which of the following?
    Proteins.
  • Which term describes the form of a gene that produces a specific trait?
    Allele.
  • How many alleles exist for a given gene?
    There can be multiple alleles for a given gene, but typically two are present in a diploid organism.
  • Which of the following statements is true of linkage?
    Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.
  • Which term means the organism's genes; represented by two letters?
    Genotype.
  • Which of the following statements about genes is not correct?
    Genes do not encode proteins (this statement is incorrect as genes do encode proteins).
  • Which gametes can a RrYy plant produce?
    RY, Ry, rY, ry.
  • Which of these terms describes the expression of an organism’s genes?
    Phenotype.
  • Do all cells of the body express the same genes?
    No, different cells express different genes depending on their function.
  • Which is a homozygous dominant genotype?
    AA, where both alleles are dominant.
  • Which genotypes are homozygous?
    AA and aa, where both alleles are identical.
  • What advantage do individuals with one sickle cell allele have?
    They have some resistance to malaria.
  • How does the range of phenotypes differ between single-gene traits and polygenic traits?
    Single-gene traits have limited phenotypes, while polygenic traits have a wide range of phenotypes.
  • What term describes both alleles being expressed within an offspring?
    Codominance.
  • What is a characteristic that an offspring receives from their parent called?
    Trait.
  • Which of the following statements is true of homozygous alleles?
    Homozygous alleles are identical alleles for a trait.
  • What is the difference between a dominant and a recessive allele?
    A dominant allele expresses its trait with one copy, while a recessive allele requires two copies.
  • What is the difference between a dominant trait and a recessive trait?
    A dominant trait is expressed with one or two dominant alleles, while a recessive trait requires two recessive alleles.
  • What are traits passed on from parents to an offspring?
    Inherited traits.
  • What is the term that describes an individual that has two identical copies of a gene?
    Homozygous.
  • Which of the following have you inherited completely from your parents? Choose the best answer.
    Genes.
  • Which of the following is associated with allelic exclusion of the heavy-chain locus in B cells?
    Only one allele is expressed while the other is silenced.
  • Which of the following statements about the number of alleles a gene can have is true?
    A gene can have multiple alleles, but typically two are present in a diploid organism.
  • Which of the following is an example of a recessive genotype?
    aa, where both alleles are recessive.
  • What are different versions of a gene for the same trait called?
    Alleles.
  • What is the name given to part of a DNA molecule that codes for a protein?
    Gene.
  • What is the difference between a chromosome and a gene?
    A chromosome is a structure that contains many genes, while a gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a protein.
  • How can alleles be different?
    Alleles can differ in their DNA sequence, leading to different traits.
  • Which allele(s) is/are completely dominant to the cch allele?
    This depends on the specific alleles in question.
  • How many human traits are controlled by a single gene?
    Some traits are controlled by a single gene, but many are polygenic.
  • Which situation demonstrates only the genetic influence on a trait?
    Traits like blood type, which are not influenced by the environment.
