Genes & Alleles quiz #4 Flashcards

Genes & Alleles quiz #4
Genes & Alleles quiz #4
Genes contain instructions for assembling which of the following?
Proteins.Which term describes the form of a gene that produces a specific trait?
Allele.How many alleles exist for a given gene?
There can be multiple alleles for a given gene, but typically two are present in a diploid organism.Which of the following statements is true of linkage?
Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.Which term means the organism's genes; represented by two letters?
Genotype.Which of the following statements about genes is not correct?
Genes do not encode proteins (this statement is incorrect as genes do encode proteins).Which gametes can a RrYy plant produce?
RY, Ry, rY, ry.Which of these terms describes the expression of an organism’s genes?
Phenotype.Do all cells of the body express the same genes?
No, different cells express different genes depending on their function.Which of the following statements concerning genes are true?
Genes are segments of DNA that encode proteins.Which is a homozygous dominant genotype?
AA, where both alleles are dominant.Which genotypes are homozygous?
AA and aa, where both alleles are identical.What advantage do individuals with one sickle cell allele have?
They have some resistance to malaria.How does the range of phenotypes differ between single-gene traits and polygenic traits?
Single-gene traits have limited phenotypes, while polygenic traits have a wide range of phenotypes.What term describes both alleles being expressed within an offspring?
Codominance.What is a characteristic that an offspring receives from their parent called?
Trait.How many genes does a typical human chromosome contain?
Thousands of genes.Which of the following statements is true of homozygous alleles?
Homozygous alleles are identical alleles for a trait.What is the difference between a dominant and a recessive allele?
A dominant allele expresses its trait with one copy, while a recessive allele requires two copies.What is the difference between a dominant trait and a recessive trait?
A dominant trait is expressed with one or two dominant alleles, while a recessive trait requires two recessive alleles.Which of the following statements are true concerning genes?
Genes are segments of DNA that encode proteins.What are traits passed on from parents to an offspring?
Inherited traits.What is the term that describes an individual that has two identical copies of a gene?
Homozygous.Which of the following have you inherited completely from your parents? Choose the best answer.
Genes.Which of the following is associated with allelic exclusion of the heavy-chain locus in B cells?
Only one allele is expressed while the other is silenced.Each cell in our bodies contains about how many genes?
Approximately 20,000 to 25,000 genes.Which of the following statements about the number of alleles a gene can have is true?
A gene can have multiple alleles, but typically two are present in a diploid organism.Which of the following is an example of a recessive genotype?
aa, where both alleles are recessive.Which of the following statements correctly describes gene linkage?
Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.What are different versions of a gene for the same trait called?
Alleles.Genes contain instructions for assembling what?
Proteins.What is the name given to part of a DNA molecule that codes for a protein?
Gene.Approximately how many genes are in our body?
Approximately 20,000 to 25,000 genes.What is the difference between a chromosome and a gene?
A chromosome is a structure that contains many genes, while a gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a protein.How can alleles be different?
Alleles can differ in their DNA sequence, leading to different traits.What is the set of alleles that an individual possesses?
Genotype.Which allele(s) is/are completely dominant to the cch allele?
This depends on the specific alleles in question.How many human traits are controlled by a single gene?
Some traits are controlled by a single gene, but many are polygenic.Which situation demonstrates only the genetic influence on a trait?
Traits like blood type, which are not influenced by the environment.Which of the following is the correct explanation for linked genes?
Linked genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together.