Genes & Alleles quiz #5 Flashcards

Genes & Alleles quiz #5

Genes & Alleles quiz #5
  • What is a gene family?
    A group of related genes that have similar sequences and often similar functions.
  • Which of the following statements about cells and genes is false?
    All cells express the same genes (this statement is false as different cells express different genes).
  • What controls traits in organisms?
    Genes control traits by encoding proteins.
  • Which of the following statements describe pleiotropic alleles?
    Pleiotropic alleles influence multiple traits.
  • Which of the following is true about an allele?
    An allele is a variant form of a gene.
  • Which of the following genotypes are homozygous?
    AA and aa, where both alleles are identical.
  • Which of the following statements about genes and health is not true?
    Genes do not influence health (this statement is not true as genes do influence health).
  • What is the difference between dominant and recessive alleles?
    Dominant alleles express their trait with one copy, while recessive alleles require two copies.
  • What is the relationship between an allele and a gene?
    An allele is a variant form of a gene.
  • How do multiple alleles influence phenotype?
    Different combinations of alleles can produce a variety of phenotypic expressions.
  • What is a recessive allele represented by?
    A lowercase letter.
  • How is the structure of chromosomes related to inheritance?
    Chromosomes carry genes that are passed from parents to offspring.
  • Which statement about genetics is true?
    Genetics is the study of genes, heredity, and variation in organisms.
  • Which phrase correctly defines a gene?
    A segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.
  • When do alleles for two different genes—located in two different chromosomes—segregate?
    During meiosis.
  • Which of the following best describes alleles?
    Alleles are different versions of the same gene.
  • Which of the following best describes the definition of a gene?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.
  • Which of the following traits are considered to be inheritable?
    Traits like eye color, hair color, and blood type.
  • What is a recessive trait?
    A trait that is only expressed when two recessive alleles are present.
  • Which characteristic is a trait that can be inherited? Explain your answer.
    Eye color is an inheritable trait because it is determined by genes passed from parents to offspring.
  • Which of the following is the best description of a gene?
    A segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.
  • What is heterozygous?
    Having two different alleles for a specific trait.