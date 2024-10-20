Genes & Alleles quiz #5 Flashcards
Genes & Alleles quiz #5
What is a gene family?
A group of related genes that have similar sequences and often similar functions.Which of the following statements about cells and genes is false?
All cells express the same genes (this statement is false as different cells express different genes).What controls traits in organisms?
Genes control traits by encoding proteins.Which of the following statements describe pleiotropic alleles?
Pleiotropic alleles influence multiple traits.Which of the following is true about an allele?
An allele is a variant form of a gene.Which of the following genotypes are homozygous?
AA and aa, where both alleles are identical.Which of the following statements about genes and health is not true?
Genes do not influence health (this statement is not true as genes do influence health).What is the difference between dominant and recessive alleles?
Dominant alleles express their trait with one copy, while recessive alleles require two copies.What is the relationship between an allele and a gene?
An allele is a variant form of a gene.How do multiple alleles influence phenotype?
Different combinations of alleles can produce a variety of phenotypic expressions.What is a recessive allele represented by?
A lowercase letter.How is the structure of chromosomes related to inheritance?
Chromosomes carry genes that are passed from parents to offspring.Which statement about genetics is true?
Genetics is the study of genes, heredity, and variation in organisms.Which phrase correctly defines a gene?
A segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.When do alleles for two different genes—located in two different chromosomes—segregate?
During meiosis.Which of the following best describes alleles?
Alleles are different versions of the same gene.Which of the following best describes the definition of a gene?
A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.Which of the following traits are considered to be inheritable?
Traits like eye color, hair color, and blood type.What is a recessive trait?
A trait that is only expressed when two recessive alleles are present.Which characteristic is a trait that can be inherited? Explain your answer.
Eye color is an inheritable trait because it is determined by genes passed from parents to offspring.Which of the following is the best description of a gene?
A segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein.What is heterozygous?
Having two different alleles for a specific trait.