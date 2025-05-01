Skip to main content
Genes & Alleles quiz #6 Flashcards

Genes & Alleles quiz #6
  • What are alleles and how do they relate to genes?
    Alleles are alternative versions of a specific gene that can result in different traits, such as different eye colors.
  • What is cell ploidy?
    Cell ploidy refers to the number of sets of chromosomes or copies of genes present in a cell.
  • What does it mean for a cell to be diploid?
    A diploid cell has two copies of each chromosome or gene, one from each parent, symbolized as 2n.
  • Why is understanding alleles important in genetics?
    Understanding alleles is important because they determine the variations in traits that offspring inherit from their parents.
  • What is the relationship between genes, alleles, and proteins?
    Genes encode proteins, and different alleles of a gene can produce variations in the protein, leading to different traits.
  • What is the significance of the terms 'n' and '2n' in genetics?
    'n' represents the number of chromosomes in a haploid cell, while '2n' represents the number in a diploid cell.
  • What is an example of a gene and its possible alleles?
    An example is the gene for eye color, which may have a blue eye allele and a brown eye allele.
  • Why do diploid cells have two copies of each gene?
    Diploid cells have two copies of each gene because they inherit one set of chromosomes from each parent.
  • How are alleles represented in genetic notation?
    Alleles are represented by letters, with capital letters for dominant alleles and lowercase letters for recessive alleles.
  • What is the difference between a gene and an allele?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein, while an allele is an alternative version of that gene that can result in different traits.