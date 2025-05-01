Genes & Alleles quiz #6 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What are alleles and how do they relate to genes?
Alleles are alternative versions of a specific gene that can result in different traits, such as different eye colors.What is cell ploidy?
Cell ploidy refers to the number of sets of chromosomes or copies of genes present in a cell.What does it mean for a cell to be diploid?
A diploid cell has two copies of each chromosome or gene, one from each parent, symbolized as 2n.Why is understanding alleles important in genetics?
Understanding alleles is important because they determine the variations in traits that offspring inherit from their parents.What is the relationship between genes, alleles, and proteins?
Genes encode proteins, and different alleles of a gene can produce variations in the protein, leading to different traits.What is the significance of the terms 'n' and '2n' in genetics?
'n' represents the number of chromosomes in a haploid cell, while '2n' represents the number in a diploid cell.What is an example of a gene and its possible alleles?
An example is the gene for eye color, which may have a blue eye allele and a brown eye allele.Why do diploid cells have two copies of each gene?
Diploid cells have two copies of each gene because they inherit one set of chromosomes from each parent.How are alleles represented in genetic notation?
Alleles are represented by letters, with capital letters for dominant alleles and lowercase letters for recessive alleles.What is the difference between a gene and an allele?
A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a specific protein, while an allele is an alternative version of that gene that can result in different traits.