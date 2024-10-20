Skip to main content
Genetic Code exam Flashcards

Genetic Code exam
  • Genetic Code

    A universal table that links DNA and RNA sequences to specific amino acids in proteins.

  • What is a codon?

    A three-nucleotide sequence in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid.

  • Transcription

    The process of copying a segment of DNA into mRNA.

  • What is the start codon?

    AUG, which codes for methionine and marks the beginning of protein synthesis.

  • Translation

    The process of converting mRNA codons into a sequence of amino acids to form a protein.

  • What are stop codons?

    Codons that signal the end of protein synthesis; examples include UAA, UAG, and UGA.

  • How many nucleotides are in a codon?

    Three nucleotides.

  • What is the role of the genetic code?

    To translate nucleotide sequences into amino acid sequences in proteins.

  • What is the first step in using the genetic code?

    Transcribing DNA to mRNA.

  • What is the second step in using the genetic code?

    Identifying the 3-nucleotide coding frames within the mRNA transcript.

  • What is the third step in using the genetic code?

    Identifying the amino acid that corresponds with each codon until a stop codon is reached.

  • Universal

    A term describing how the genetic code is nearly the same across all organisms.

  • What does the mRNA sequence replace thymine (T) with?

    Uracil (U).

  • Polypeptide

    A chain of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds.

  • How do you find the amino acid for a codon using the genetic code table?

    Match the first letter of the codon to a row, the second letter to a column, and the third letter to a specific position within the box.

  • What is the role of stop codons?

    To signal the termination of protein synthesis.

  • What is the mRNA sequence for the DNA coding strand sequence 'TAC'?

    AUG.

  • What is the significance of the genetic code being universal?

    It allows for the genetic information to be interpreted similarly across different organisms.

  • What is the mRNA sequence for the DNA template strand sequence 'ATG'?

    UAC.

  • Protein Synthesis

    The process by which cells build proteins based on the genetic instructions carried by mRNA.