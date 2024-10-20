Genetic Code exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (20)
Genetic Code
A universal table that links DNA and RNA sequences to specific amino acids in proteins.
What is a codon?
A three-nucleotide sequence in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid.
Transcription
The process of copying a segment of DNA into mRNA.
What is the start codon?
AUG, which codes for methionine and marks the beginning of protein synthesis.
Translation
The process of converting mRNA codons into a sequence of amino acids to form a protein.
What are stop codons?
Codons that signal the end of protein synthesis; examples include UAA, UAG, and UGA.
How many nucleotides are in a codon?
Three nucleotides.
What is the role of the genetic code?
To translate nucleotide sequences into amino acid sequences in proteins.
What is the first step in using the genetic code?
Transcribing DNA to mRNA.
What is the second step in using the genetic code?
Identifying the 3-nucleotide coding frames within the mRNA transcript.
What is the third step in using the genetic code?
Identifying the amino acid that corresponds with each codon until a stop codon is reached.
Universal
A term describing how the genetic code is nearly the same across all organisms.
What does the mRNA sequence replace thymine (T) with?
Uracil (U).
Polypeptide
A chain of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds.
How do you find the amino acid for a codon using the genetic code table?
Match the first letter of the codon to a row, the second letter to a column, and the third letter to a specific position within the box.
What is the role of stop codons?
To signal the termination of protein synthesis.
What is the mRNA sequence for the DNA coding strand sequence 'TAC'?
AUG.
What is the significance of the genetic code being universal?
It allows for the genetic information to be interpreted similarly across different organisms.
What is the mRNA sequence for the DNA template strand sequence 'ATG'?
UAC.
Protein Synthesis
The process by which cells build proteins based on the genetic instructions carried by mRNA.