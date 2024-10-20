Genetic Code quiz #2 Flashcards

What does the anticodon on the tRNA match up with?
The anticodon on the tRNA matches up with the codon on the mRNA.
Which anticodon do you think would attach to the mRNA’s start codon AUG?
The anticodon UAC would attach to the mRNA's start codon AUG.
What would be the complementary base code if a DNA strand read ATAGCGA?
The complementary base code would be TATCGCT.
Which of the following is not true about the genetic code? A) It is universal. B) It is degenerate. C) It is ambiguous. D) It is redundant.
C) It is ambiguous.
Which of the following are true statements about the genetic code? A) It is universal. B) It is degenerate. C) It is ambiguous. D) It is redundant.
A) It is universal. B) It is degenerate. D) It is redundant.
Which of the following statements about the genetic code is correct? A) Each codon specifies multiple amino acids. B) The genetic code is universal. C) The genetic code is ambiguous. D) The genetic code is not redundant.
B) The genetic code is universal.
How many bases make up a codon?
Three bases make up a codon.
What does it mean that organisms have a nearly universal genetic code?
It means that the same codons specify the same amino acids in nearly all organisms.
What are codons and anticodons?
Codons are three-nucleotide sequences on mRNA that specify amino acids, while anticodons are complementary sequences on tRNA.
What is significant about the anticodon?
The anticodon is significant because it pairs with the codon on mRNA to ensure the correct amino acid is added during protein synthesis.
Which of the following were used to decipher the genetic code? A) DNA sequencing B) RNA sequencing C) Protein synthesis experiments D) Genetic engineering
C) Protein synthesis experiments
What does it mean when we say the genetic code is “degenerate?”
It means that multiple codons can code for the same amino acid.
What is the relationship between the codon and the anticodon?
The codon on mRNA pairs with the anticodon on tRNA to ensure the correct amino acid is added during protein synthesis.
At which position of the codon do scientists observe wobble base pairing?
Scientists observe wobble base pairing at the third position of the codon.
How do the bases pair from mRNA (codon) to tRNA (anticodon)?
The bases pair according to complementary base pairing rules: A with U, and C with G.
Does tRNA have codons or anti-codons?
tRNA has anticodons.
The universality of the genetic code is evidence for which of the following? A) Evolutionary divergence B) Common ancestry C) Genetic diversity D) Species-specific traits
B) Common ancestry
What type of bonds form between the codon of mRNA and the anticodon of tRNA?
Hydrogen bonds form between the codon of mRNA and the anticodon of tRNA.
How does the codon help determine the function of the protein it is coding for?
The codon determines which amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain, influencing the protein's structure and function.
How many DNA codes are used by life on Earth?
There are 64 codons in the genetic code used by life on Earth.
What does it mean when we say the genetic code is redundant?
It means that multiple codons can specify the same amino acid.
Which statement is true concerning the genetic code? A) It is ambiguous. B) It is universal. C) It is not redundant. D) It is species-specific.
B) It is universal.
What is the relationship between a codon and an anticodon?
A codon on mRNA pairs with a complementary anticodon on tRNA during protein synthesis.
What is a codon? What is an anticodon?
A codon is a three-nucleotide sequence on mRNA that specifies an amino acid. An anticodon is a complementary three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA.
What is a triplet codon?
A triplet codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on mRNA that specifies a single amino acid.
The genetic code is redundant. What is meant by this statement?
It means that more than one codon can code for the same amino acid.
Which is not true about the genetic code? A) It is universal. B) It is degenerate. C) It is ambiguous. D) It is redundant.
C) It is ambiguous.
How many DNA triplets were in the original sequence?
The number of DNA triplets corresponds to the number of codons in the mRNA sequence.
Which one of the following codons is recognized by this tRNA? A) AUG B) UAC C) GCU D) CAG
The answer depends on the anticodon of the tRNA provided.
How many amino acids are coded by a set of codons that share the same first two nucleotide bases?
The number of amino acids depends on the specific codons and their redundancy in the genetic code.
Which statement about the genetic code is false? A) It is universal. B) It is degenerate. C) It is ambiguous. D) It is redundant.
C) It is ambiguous.
Which of the following are implications of the universality of the genetic code? A) Common ancestry B) Evolutionary divergence C) Genetic diversity D) Species-specific traits
A) Common ancestry
The start codon of an mRNA specifies which of the following amino acids? A) Methionine B) Valine C) Glycine D) Serine
A) Methionine
Which statement best explains how the genetic code is universal?
The same codons specify the same amino acids in nearly all organisms.
What is the genetic material at B?
The genetic material at B would refer to a specific location in a diagram, typically DNA or RNA.
What is the smallest unit of genetic information that can be directly read to code for a trait?
A codon is the smallest unit of genetic information that can be directly read to code for a trait.
What is complementary to an anticodon?
A codon on mRNA is complementary to an anticodon on tRNA.
Which of the following statements about the utility of the genetic code is correct? A) It is species-specific. B) It is universal. C) It is ambiguous. D) It is not redundant.
B) It is universal.
What does it mean that the genetic code is degenerate?
It means that multiple codons can code for the same amino acid.