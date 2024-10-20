Genetic Code quiz #3 Flashcards
Genetic Code quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the sequence of amino acids formed from this gene?
The sequence of amino acids is determined by translating the mRNA codons using the genetic code.What is a codon? Anticodon?
A codon is a three-nucleotide sequence on mRNA that specifies an amino acid. An anticodon is a complementary sequence on tRNA.What codon on mRNA would match this anticodon?
The mRNA codon that matches the anticodon depends on the specific sequence of the anticodon.Which of the following is written in a coded language: the genetic code?
The genetic code is written in a coded language of nucleotide triplets.A tRNA that carries the amino acid methionine pairs with which type of codon?
A tRNA carrying methionine pairs with the start codon AUG.A tRNA that carries the amino acid Cys could have which of the following anticodon sequences? A) GCA B) UGU C) ACA D) GUG
A) GCALocate the start codon on the chart. What are the three bases of this codon?
The three bases of the start codon are AUG.Which part of the nucleotide codes for traits?
The sequence of nitrogenous bases in the nucleotide codes for traits.Where within the DNA molecule is the genetic code?
The genetic code is within the sequence of nitrogenous bases in the DNA molecule.Although 61 different codons code for amino acids, what is the significance of the remaining codons?
The remaining codons are stop codons, which signal the end of protein synthesis.Which of the following contains the anticodon? A) mRNA B) tRNA C) rRNA D) DNA
B) tRNAWhat 3-base site of a tRNA molecule is complementary to an mRNA codon?
The anticodon is the 3-base site of a tRNA molecule complementary to an mRNA codon.DNA is considered a universal genetic code. Which statements are true of the genetic code? A) It is species-specific. B) It is universal. C) It is ambiguous. D) It is redundant.
B) It is universal. D) It is redundant.Which of the following most accurately describes the anticodon? A) A sequence on mRNA B) A sequence on tRNA C) A sequence on rRNA D) A sequence on DNA
B) A sequence on tRNAWhich component of the genetic code differs between DNA and RNA?
The component that differs is the presence of uracil in RNA instead of thymine in DNA.How are codons and anticodons related?
Codons and anticodons are related through complementary base pairing during protein synthesis.What is the mRNA complementary codon?
The mRNA complementary codon is the sequence that pairs with the anticodon on tRNA.What is the function of the anticodon?
The function of the anticodon is to pair with the mRNA codon to ensure the correct amino acid is added during protein synthesis.Which mRNA codon is now located in the A site?
The mRNA codon located in the A site is the one currently being read by the ribosome for tRNA binding.Which of the following nucleotide triplets best represents a codon? A) AUG B) UAC C) GCU D) CAG
A) AUGThe genetic code is based upon the reading of how many bases at a time?
The genetic code is based upon the reading of three bases at a time.Which amino acid will a tRNA with the anticodon of sequence 3′ AUG 5′ have attached to its 3′ end?
A tRNA with the anticodon 3′ AUG 5′ will have the amino acid methionine attached.If the start codon is always AUG, what is always the anticodon on the tRNA?
The anticodon on the tRNA is always UAC.Which hypothesis helps to explain why all organisms share the same genetic code?
The hypothesis of common ancestry helps to explain why all organisms share the same genetic code.Which components of DNA are referred to as the genetic code?
The sequence of nitrogenous bases in DNA is referred to as the genetic code.Which are characteristics of mRNA codons that do not match up with a corresponding tRNA?
Stop codons are mRNA codons that do not match up with a corresponding tRNA.What carries the instructions for making amino acids in a protein?
mRNA carries the instructions for making amino acids in a protein.What part of the nucleotide codes for your traits?
The sequence of nitrogenous bases in the nucleotide codes for your traits.The genetic code is made up of units consisting of how many nucleotides?
The genetic code is made up of units consisting of three nucleotides.