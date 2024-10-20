Skip to main content
Genetic Code quiz #3 Flashcards

Genetic Code quiz #3
  • What is the sequence of amino acids formed from this gene?
    The sequence of amino acids is determined by translating the mRNA codons using the genetic code.
  • What is a codon? Anticodon?
    A codon is a three-nucleotide sequence on mRNA that specifies an amino acid. An anticodon is a complementary sequence on tRNA.
  • What codon on mRNA would match this anticodon?
    The mRNA codon that matches the anticodon depends on the specific sequence of the anticodon.
  • Which of the following is written in a coded language: the genetic code?
    The genetic code is written in a coded language of nucleotide triplets.
  • A tRNA that carries the amino acid methionine pairs with which type of codon?
    A tRNA carrying methionine pairs with the start codon AUG.
  • A tRNA that carries the amino acid Cys could have which of the following anticodon sequences? A) GCA B) UGU C) ACA D) GUG
    A) GCA
  • Locate the start codon on the chart. What are the three bases of this codon?
    The three bases of the start codon are AUG.
  • Which part of the nucleotide codes for traits?
    The sequence of nitrogenous bases in the nucleotide codes for traits.
  • Where within the DNA molecule is the genetic code?
    The genetic code is within the sequence of nitrogenous bases in the DNA molecule.
  • Although 61 different codons code for amino acids, what is the significance of the remaining codons?
    The remaining codons are stop codons, which signal the end of protein synthesis.
  • Which of the following contains the anticodon? A) mRNA B) tRNA C) rRNA D) DNA
    B) tRNA
  • What 3-base site of a tRNA molecule is complementary to an mRNA codon?
    The anticodon is the 3-base site of a tRNA molecule complementary to an mRNA codon.
  • DNA is considered a universal genetic code. Which statements are true of the genetic code? A) It is species-specific. B) It is universal. C) It is ambiguous. D) It is redundant.
    B) It is universal. D) It is redundant.
  • Which of the following most accurately describes the anticodon? A) A sequence on mRNA B) A sequence on tRNA C) A sequence on rRNA D) A sequence on DNA
    B) A sequence on tRNA
  • Which component of the genetic code differs between DNA and RNA?
    The component that differs is the presence of uracil in RNA instead of thymine in DNA.
  • How are codons and anticodons related?
    Codons and anticodons are related through complementary base pairing during protein synthesis.
  • What is the mRNA complementary codon?
    The mRNA complementary codon is the sequence that pairs with the anticodon on tRNA.
  • What is the function of the anticodon?
    The function of the anticodon is to pair with the mRNA codon to ensure the correct amino acid is added during protein synthesis.
  • Which mRNA codon is now located in the A site?
    The mRNA codon located in the A site is the one currently being read by the ribosome for tRNA binding.
  • Which of the following nucleotide triplets best represents a codon? A) AUG B) UAC C) GCU D) CAG
    A) AUG
  • The genetic code is based upon the reading of how many bases at a time?
    The genetic code is based upon the reading of three bases at a time.
  • Which amino acid will a tRNA with the anticodon of sequence 3′ AUG 5′ have attached to its 3′ end?
    A tRNA with the anticodon 3′ AUG 5′ will have the amino acid methionine attached.
  • If the start codon is always AUG, what is always the anticodon on the tRNA?
    The anticodon on the tRNA is always UAC.
  • Which hypothesis helps to explain why all organisms share the same genetic code?
    The hypothesis of common ancestry helps to explain why all organisms share the same genetic code.
  • Which components of DNA are referred to as the genetic code?
    The sequence of nitrogenous bases in DNA is referred to as the genetic code.
  • Which are characteristics of mRNA codons that do not match up with a corresponding tRNA?
    Stop codons are mRNA codons that do not match up with a corresponding tRNA.
  • What carries the instructions for making amino acids in a protein?
    mRNA carries the instructions for making amino acids in a protein.
  • What part of the nucleotide codes for your traits?
    The sequence of nitrogenous bases in the nucleotide codes for your traits.
  • The genetic code is made up of units consisting of how many nucleotides?
    The genetic code is made up of units consisting of three nucleotides.