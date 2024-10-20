Skip to main content
Genetic Variation During Meiosis exam Flashcards

  • Crossing Over

    The process during prophase 1 of meiosis 1 where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, forming non-identical sister chromatids.

  • What is independent assortment?

    The random alignment of homologous chromosome pairs during metaphase 1 of meiosis 1, creating numerous genetic combinations.

  • Nondisjunction

    An error during meiosis where chromosomes fail to separate properly, leading to aneuploid cells.

  • What is the result of nondisjunction?

    It can lead to aneuploidy, resulting in conditions like Down syndrome or cell death.

  • Synapsis

    The process where homologous chromosomes align their DNA sequences at similar alleles to prompt crossing over.

  • What is the chiasma?

    The site of crossing over where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material.

  • Aneuploidy

    A condition where cells have an abnormal number of chromosomes, either too many or too few.

  • What is the formula for independent assortment combinations?

    2n, where n is the haploid number of chromosomes.

  • Prophase 1

    The stage of meiosis 1 where crossing over occurs.

  • What happens during metaphase 1 of meiosis 1?

    Homologous chromosomes align randomly in two rows on the metaphase plate, leading to independent assortment.

  • Trisomy 21

    A genetic disorder caused by having three copies of chromosome 21, also known as Down syndrome.

  • What is the significance of crossing over?

    It creates genetic diversity by forming non-identical sister chromatids.

  • Metaphase 1

    The stage of meiosis 1 where independent assortment occurs.

  • What is the outcome of meiosis?

    Four haploid cells that are genetically different from one another.

  • Chiasma

    The attachment site between two homologous chromosomes where crossing over occurs.

  • What is synapsis?

    The alignment of homologous chromosomes to facilitate crossing over.

  • Genetic Diversity

    The variety of genetic combinations that result from processes like crossing over and independent assortment during meiosis.

  • What is the role of independent assortment in genetic diversity?

    It increases the number of possible genetic combinations by allowing homologous chromosomes to align randomly.

  • What is the difference between mitosis and meiosis in terms of genetic diversity?

    Mitosis creates genetically identical cells, while meiosis creates genetically diverse cells.

  • Down Syndrome

    A genetic disorder caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21, resulting from nondisjunction.

  • What is the significance of the chiasma?

    It is the physical site where crossing over and genetic material exchange occur between homologous chromosomes.

  • Genetic Variation

    The differences in DNA sequences among individuals, generated during meiosis.

  • What is the role of meiosis in sexual reproduction?

    It produces haploid gametes that combine during fertilization to form a genetically unique offspring.

  • Independent Assortment

    The random distribution of homologous chromosomes during metaphase 1 of meiosis 1.

  • What is the outcome of crossing over?

    Non-identical sister chromatids, contributing to genetic diversity.