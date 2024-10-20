Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz #3 Flashcards
Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz #3
Which two genes are most likely to be affected by a crossing over event?
Genes that are located close to each other on the same chromosome are most likely to be affected by a crossing over event.How does meiosis contribute to genetic variation?
Meiosis contributes to genetic variation through crossing over and independent assortment, creating new combinations of alleles.What is true of a cell that does not undergo crossing over?
A cell that does not undergo crossing over will have less genetic diversity compared to those that do.What does this exchange of genetic information allow for in individuals?
The exchange of genetic information allows for increased genetic diversity and the potential for new traits in individuals.What is independent assortment? How does it contribute to genetic variety?
Independent assortment is the random alignment of homologous chromosomes during metaphase I, contributing to genetic variety by creating diverse genetic combinations.What is a likely result of crossing over during meiosis I?
A likely result of crossing over during meiosis I is the formation of recombinant chromosomes with new allele combinations.What happens to chromosomes when crossing over takes place?
When crossing over takes place, chromosomes exchange segments of DNA, leading to genetic recombination.What is the significance of crossing over in meiosis?
Crossing over and independent assortment are processes in meiosis that increase genetic diversity.What is the purpose of crossing over during meiosis?
The purpose of crossing over during meiosis is to increase genetic diversity by exchanging genetic material between homologous chromosomes.Which statement explains how crossing over increases genetic variation?
Crossing over increases genetic variation by exchanging genetic material between homologous chromosomes, resulting in new allele combinations.An individual has one extra complete set of chromosomes. What is this called?
This condition is called polyploidy.Which 2 cells would be more genetically similar to each other?
Cells that do not undergo crossing over would be more genetically similar to each other.What is the primary cause of genetic variation during meiosis?
The primary causes of genetic variation during meiosis are crossing over and independent assortment.Which of the following processes may separate linked genes during meiosis? A) Mitosis B) Crossing over C) Independent assortment
B) Crossing overHow many different types of gametes could an organism with the genotype AABBCC produce?
If no crossing over occurs, the organism could produce 1 type of gamete.How does meiosis lead to genetic variation?
C) It increases genetic diversityWhat happens to the offspring as a result of genetic recombination in the parents?
Offspring have increased genetic diversity and may exhibit new traits due to genetic recombination in the parents.What importance does crossing over serve to the new daughter cells?
The significance of crossing-over is that it increases genetic diversity by creating new combinations of alleles on chromosomes.How much of their parent's genetic material do whiptail lizards have?
A result of crossing over during meiosis is the formation of recombinant chromosomes with new allele combinations.Which causes genetic variations and can result in different alleles?
Crossing over and independent assortment cause genetic variations and can result in different alleles.If two crossovers occur between two loci, what is the result?
If two crossovers occur between two loci, it can result in the exchange of genetic material and new allele combinations.What is the purpose of crossing-over in meiosis?
Independent assortment affects genetic diversity by allowing homologous chromosomes to align randomly, creating numerous genetic combinations.When homologous chromosomes cross over, what occurs?
When homologous chromosomes cross over, they exchange segments of DNA, leading to genetic recombination and increased genetic diversity.Which three processes lead to variation among offspring that have the same two parents?
Crossing over, independent assortment, and random fertilization lead to variation among offspring.What is an outcome of genetic recombination?
An outcome of genetic recombination is increased genetic diversity and the potential for new traits.Which of the following does not provide new genetic combinations? A) Crossing over B) Independent assortment C) Mitosis
C) MitosisWhat is the relationship between the degree of crossing over and the distance between two genes?
The degree of crossing over is generally higher for genes that are farther apart on a chromosome.Which structures indicate where crossing over has occurred?
Chiasmata indicate where crossing over has occurred.Describe crossing over. When does crossing over occur?
Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, occurring during prophase I of meiosis.