Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz #4 Flashcards

Why doesn't inbreeding depression occur in all populations?
How does meiosis contribute to genetic diversity?
Meiosis contributes to genetic diversity through crossing over and independent assortment, creating new combinations of alleles.What is the benefit of crossing over?
The benefit of crossing over is increased genetic diversity through the creation of new allele combinations.During meiosis I crossing over can occur. What is the most common result of crossing over?
The most common result of crossing over is the formation of recombinant chromosomes with new allele combinations.What is the process that occurs during meiosis to create genetic variation?
Crossing over and independent assortment are processes that occur during meiosis to create genetic variation.What is exchanged during crossing over?
Segments of DNA are exchanged between homologous chromosomes during crossing over.How does crossing over contribute to genetic variation?
Crossing over contributes to genetic variation by exchanging genetic material between homologous chromosomes, resulting in new allele combinations.Meiosis II separates sister chromatids. What might make sister chromatids differ from each other?
Sister chromatids may differ from each other due to crossing over during meiosis I.How is a linkage map related to cross-overs that take place during meiosis?
A linkage map shows the relative positions of genes on a chromosome, which can be affected by cross-overs during meiosis.Which of the following processes occurs when homologous chromosomes cross over in meiosis I? A) Exchange of genetic material B) No change in genetic material C) Formation of identical chromatids
A) Exchange of genetic materialWhat exchanges DNA during crossing over?
Homologous chromosomes exchange DNA during crossing over.How does meiosis create genetic variation?
Meiosis creates genetic variation through crossing over and independent assortment, resulting in new combinations of alleles.What is a possible result of crossing over?
A possible result of crossing over is the formation of recombinant chromosomes with new allele combinations.Why is crossing over so important?
Crossing over is important because it increases genetic diversity by creating new combinations of alleles on chromosomes.How does meiosis produce genetic variation in offspring?
Meiosis produces genetic variation in offspring through crossing over and independent assortment, creating new combinations of alleles.How can crossing over lead to the expression of new traits?
Crossing over can lead to the expression of new traits by creating new combinations of alleles on chromosomes.Genetically recombinant progeny contain which of the following? A) Identical alleles B) New combinations of alleles C) No alleles
B) New combinations of allelesWhat happens in crossing over?
In crossing over, homologous chromosomes exchange segments of DNA, leading to genetic recombination and increased genetic diversity.Does crossing over occur for every chromosome every time gametes are produced?
Crossing over does not occur for every chromosome every time gametes are produced; it occurs randomly.What is one cause for the differences in our genes?
One cause for the differences in our genes is genetic recombination through crossing over and independent assortment.What can cause an offspring to have a physical trait neither of its parents has?
Genetic recombination through crossing over and independent assortment can cause an offspring to have a trait neither parent has.Would genetic recombination result if crossing over occurred between sister chromatids?
No, genetic recombination would not result if crossing over occurred between sister chromatids, as they are identical.During which phase does the second round of genetic variation occur during meiosis?
The second round of genetic variation occurs during metaphase I of meiosis.What is the term used to describe homologous chromosomes exchanging genetic material during meiosis?
The term used is crossing over.Why does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs to increase genetic diversity by creating new combinations of alleles on chromosomes.A cross-over in meiosis is an exchange of genetic material between what structures?
A cross-over in meiosis is an exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes.How does crossing over contribute to greater genetic diversity?
Crossing over contributes to greater genetic diversity by exchanging genetic material between homologous chromosomes, resulting in new allele combinations.Which of the following events during meiosis contributes most to the variation within a species? A) Mitosis B) Crossing over C) Identical chromosome replication
B) Crossing overWhich of the following statements about crossing over is false? A) It occurs during prophase I B) It results in identical chromatids C) It increases genetic diversity
B) It results in identical chromatidsWhat metaphase I event provides a mechanism for vast genetic diversity?
Independent assortment during metaphase I provides a mechanism for vast genetic diversity.What would happen if crossing over occurred between sister chromatids?
If crossing over occurred between sister chromatids, there would be no genetic recombination as they are identical.Which reproductive strategy results in greater genetic variation among the offspring?
Sexual reproduction results in greater genetic variation among the offspring due to crossing over and independent assortment.What important process occurs during prophase 1 that results in genetic recombination?
Crossing over occurs during prophase 1, resulting in genetic recombination.Which two stages are most responsible for the genetic variation observed within a species?
Prophase I and metaphase I of meiosis are most responsible for genetic variation.How many different gamete types can an individual with genotype AABBCCDD make?
If no crossing over occurs, the individual can produce 1 type of gamete.Independent alignment creates genetic variation. This is associated with which stage of meiosis?
Independent alignment is associated with metaphase I of meiosis.Which process that occurs during meiosis contributes to a gamete having unique genetic material?
Crossing over and independent assortment contribute to a gamete having unique genetic material.How does crossing-over during meiosis contribute to genetic variation?
Crossing-over during meiosis contributes to genetic variation by exchanging genetic material between homologous chromosomes, resulting in new allele combinations.Which happens during crossing over?
During crossing over, homologous chromosomes exchange segments of DNA, leading to genetic recombination and increased genetic diversity.What are two processes in meiosis that help ensure genetic diversity in offspring?
Crossing over and independent assortment are two processes that help ensure genetic diversity in offspring.