Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz #5 Flashcards

Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz #5
Which of the following is true of crossing over? A) It occurs during mitosis B) It results in identical chromatids C) It increases genetic diversity
C) It increases genetic diversityWhy are no two gametes exactly alike genetically?
No two gametes are exactly alike genetically due to crossing over and independent assortment during meiosis.Which set of chromosomes were produced as the result of crossing-over?
Crossing over and independent assortment result in increased genetic variation.Which of the following occurs in the process called crossing over? A) Exchange of genetic material B) No change in genetic material C) Formation of identical chromatids
Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, contributing to genetic variety by creating new allele combinations.What results from the process of crossing-over during prophase I?
Cross-over during prophase I increases diversity by creating new combinations of alleles on chromosomes.Why is crossing over in meiosis important?
Meiosis, through crossing over and independent assortment, produces genetically unique daughter cells.What is the result of crossing over during meiosis?
The impact of crossing over on genetic recombination is increased genetic diversity through the creation of new allele combinations.Which best describes how crossing over increases genetic diversity?
Crossing over results in recombinant chromosomes with new combinations of alleles.How does meiosis generate genetic diversity?
B) Crossing over