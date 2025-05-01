Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz #6 Flashcards

Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz #6
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • During which specific phase of meiosis does crossing over occur, and what is its result?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase 1 of meiosis 1 and results in non-identical sister chromatids.
  • Define chiasma and explain its significance in meiosis.
    A chiasma is the site where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material during crossing over.
  • What is the formula to calculate the number of possible genetic combinations due to independent assortment, and what does each variable represent?
    The formula is 2^n, where n is the haploid number of chromosomes.
  • What is aneuploidy, and how can it arise during meiosis?
    Aneuploidy is the presence of an abnormal number of chromosomes in a cell, often caused by nondisjunction during meiosis.
  • How do homologous chromosomes differ from sister chromatids?
    Homologous chromosomes are similar in size and gene content but may have different alleles, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome.
  • Explain why mitosis does not generate genetic diversity like meiosis.
    Mitosis does not involve crossing over or independent assortment, so it produces genetically identical cells.
  • If an organism has a haploid number (n) of 3, how many possible genetic combinations can result from independent assortment?
    There would be 2^3 = 8 possible genetic combinations.
  • During which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur, and what is its outcome?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase 1 of meiosis 1 and results in non-identical sister chromatids due to the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes.
  • What is a chiasma and why is it important in meiosis?
    A chiasma is the site where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material during crossing over, which increases genetic diversity in gametes.
  • What formula is used to calculate the number of possible genetic combinations from independent assortment, and what does each variable represent?
    The formula is 2^n, where n is the haploid number of chromosomes; this calculates the number of possible genetic combinations due to independent assortment during meiosis.