Genetic Variation During Meiosis quiz #6 Flashcards

During which specific phase of meiosis does crossing over occur, and what is its result? Crossing over occurs during prophase 1 of meiosis 1 and results in non-identical sister chromatids.

Define chiasma and explain its significance in meiosis. A chiasma is the site where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material during crossing over.

What is the formula to calculate the number of possible genetic combinations due to independent assortment, and what does each variable represent? The formula is 2^n, where n is the haploid number of chromosomes.

What is aneuploidy, and how can it arise during meiosis? Aneuploidy is the presence of an abnormal number of chromosomes in a cell, often caused by nondisjunction during meiosis.

How do homologous chromosomes differ from sister chromatids? Homologous chromosomes are similar in size and gene content but may have different alleles, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome.

Explain why mitosis does not generate genetic diversity like meiosis. Mitosis does not involve crossing over or independent assortment, so it produces genetically identical cells.