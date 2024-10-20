Genetic Variation exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (25)
Genetic Variation
Differences in DNA sequences among individuals in a population.
What are the two main sources of genetic variation?
Mutations and sexual reproduction.
Mutation
A change in the DNA sequence that can create new alleles.
How do new alleles arise?
Through mutations in the DNA sequence.
Sexual Reproduction
A process that generates unique combinations of alleles through recombination and independent assortment.
What is recombination?
The exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis.
Independent Assortment
The random distribution of different pairs of chromosomes to gametes.
Beneficial Mutation
A mutation that increases an organism's fitness.
What is a neutral mutation?
A mutation that has no effect on an organism's fitness.
Deleterious Mutation
A mutation that decreases an organism's fitness.
What is a point mutation?
A change in a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence.
Gene Duplication
A chromosomal mutation that results in the duplication of a gene, potentially leading to new functions.
What is horizontal gene transfer?
The movement of genes from one species to another.
Fitness
An organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment.
How do mutations affect fitness?
Mutations can be beneficial, neutral, or deleterious, affecting fitness accordingly.
What is the role of natural selection in genetic variation?
Natural selection acts on genetic variation, favoring beneficial mutations and eliminating deleterious ones.
Genotype
The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of all its alleles.
How does recombination affect genetic variation?
Recombination creates new combinations of alleles, increasing genetic diversity.
Chromosomal Mutation
A mutation that changes the structure or number of chromosomes.
What is the significance of genetic diversity?
Genetic diversity is crucial for adaptation and survival in changing environments.
Diploid Organism
An organism with two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.
How do new genes arise?
New genes can arise from gene duplications and horizontal gene transfer.
Crossing Over
The process where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material during meiosis.
What is the role of meiosis in genetic variation?
Meiosis produces gametes with unique combinations of alleles, contributing to genetic variation.
What is the impact of gene regulatory changes?
Changes in gene regulation can affect when and how much a gene is expressed, influencing traits.