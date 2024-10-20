Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Genetic Variation exam Flashcards

Back
Genetic Variation exam
How well do you know this?
1/25

  • Genetic Variation

    Differences in DNA sequences among individuals in a population.

  • What are the two main sources of genetic variation?

    Mutations and sexual reproduction.

  • Mutation

    A change in the DNA sequence that can create new alleles.

  • How do new alleles arise?

    Through mutations in the DNA sequence.

  • Sexual Reproduction

    A process that generates unique combinations of alleles through recombination and independent assortment.

  • What is recombination?

    The exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis.

  • Independent Assortment

    The random distribution of different pairs of chromosomes to gametes.

  • Beneficial Mutation

    A mutation that increases an organism's fitness.

  • What is a neutral mutation?

    A mutation that has no effect on an organism's fitness.

  • Deleterious Mutation

    A mutation that decreases an organism's fitness.

  • What is a point mutation?

    A change in a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence.

  • Gene Duplication

    A chromosomal mutation that results in the duplication of a gene, potentially leading to new functions.

  • What is horizontal gene transfer?

    The movement of genes from one species to another.

  • Fitness

    An organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment.

  • How do mutations affect fitness?

    Mutations can be beneficial, neutral, or deleterious, affecting fitness accordingly.

  • What is the role of natural selection in genetic variation?

    Natural selection acts on genetic variation, favoring beneficial mutations and eliminating deleterious ones.

  • Genotype

    The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of all its alleles.

  • How does recombination affect genetic variation?

    Recombination creates new combinations of alleles, increasing genetic diversity.

  • Chromosomal Mutation

    A mutation that changes the structure or number of chromosomes.

  • What is the significance of genetic diversity?

    Genetic diversity is crucial for adaptation and survival in changing environments.

  • Diploid Organism

    An organism with two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.

  • How do new genes arise?

    New genes can arise from gene duplications and horizontal gene transfer.

  • Crossing Over

    The process where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material during meiosis.

  • What is the role of meiosis in genetic variation?

    Meiosis produces gametes with unique combinations of alleles, contributing to genetic variation.

  • What is the impact of gene regulatory changes?

    Changes in gene regulation can affect when and how much a gene is expressed, influencing traits.