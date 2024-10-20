Genetic Variation quiz #2 Flashcards

A gene pool is the complete set of genetic information, including all alleles, present in a population.
Which of the following can typically decrease genetic variation? A) Mutation B) Genetic drift C) Sexual reproduction D) Gene flow
B) Genetic drift
Which of the following statements about genetic diversity is true? A) It is not necessary for evolution. B) It arises only from mutations. C) It enhances a population's ability to adapt to changing environments. D) It decreases a population's survival chances.
C) It enhances a population's ability to adapt to changing environments.
Which of the following is not a source of genetic variation? A) Mutation B) Sexual reproduction C) Genetic drift D) Natural selection
D) Natural selection
Which would most likely result in an increase in genetic variation in a population? A) Inbreeding B) Mutation C) Genetic drift D) Stabilizing selection
B) Mutation
Which of the following contributes to the genetic variation of a species? A) Cloning B) Asexual reproduction C) Sexual reproduction D) Genetic drift
C) Sexual reproduction
Which two processes increase genetic variation? A) Mutation and genetic drift B) Mutation and sexual reproduction C) Genetic drift and natural selection D) Gene flow and genetic drift
B) Mutation and sexual reproduction
One of the following is not a source of genetic variation: A) Mutation B) Sexual reproduction C) Genetic drift D) Natural selection
D) Natural selection
How does genetic diversity affect a population’s chances of survival?
Genetic diversity increases a population's ability to adapt to environmental changes, enhancing survival chances.
Which of the following is most likely to create genetic variation in a population? A) Mutation B) Genetic drift C) Natural selection D) Inbreeding
A) Mutation
Genetic variation in a population refers to which of the answer choices? A) Differences in physical traits B) Differences in DNA sequences C) Differences in environmental conditions D) Differences in population size
B) Differences in DNA sequences
Which of the following does not increase genetic variation? A) Mutation B) Sexual reproduction C) Genetic drift D) Inbreeding
D) Inbreeding
Which of the following would seem to be an example of neutral variation? A) A mutation that increases fitness B) A mutation that decreases fitness C) A mutation that has no effect on fitness D) A mutation that causes a disease
C) A mutation that has no effect on fitness
Which of the following may produce new phenotypic variations in a population? A) Mutation B) Genetic drift C) Natural selection D) Inbreeding
A) Mutation
Which of the following contribute to the increase and decrease of allele variation? A) Mutation and genetic drift B) Sexual reproduction and inbreeding C) Gene flow and genetic drift D) Natural selection and mutation
A) Mutation and genetic drift
How does inbreeding depression decrease a population's fitness?
Inbreeding depression decreases fitness by increasing the likelihood of deleterious alleles being expressed, reducing genetic diversity.
Which of the following is a true statement concerning genetic variation? A) It is only caused by mutations. B) It is essential for evolution. C) It decreases a population's adaptability. D) It is not influenced by sexual reproduction.
B) It is essential for evolution.
How does a haplontic plant population maintain genetic diversity?
A haplontic plant population maintains genetic diversity through sexual reproduction, which introduces new allele combinations.
Which factor would most likely disrupt genetic equilibrium in a large population? A) Mutation B) Genetic drift C) Sexual reproduction D) Gene flow
B) Genetic drift
How is genetic variation maintained in most populations?
Genetic variation is maintained through mutation, sexual reproduction, and gene flow, which introduce new alleles and combinations.
Which of the following would not contribute to genetic variation? A) Mutation B) Sexual reproduction C) Genetic drift D) Stabilizing selection
D) Stabilizing selection
Which best explains the genetic similarities between species?
Genetic similarities between species are explained by common ancestry and shared evolutionary history.
Which of the following does not lead to genetic variability? A) Mutation B) Sexual reproduction C) Genetic drift D) Stabilizing selection
D) Stabilizing selection
In what way is a gene pool representative of a population?
A gene pool represents the total genetic diversity and allele frequencies within a population.
Which statement about genetic variation in a population is not true? A) It is necessary for evolution. B) It arises only from mutations. C) It can be influenced by sexual reproduction. D) It enhances adaptability.
B) It arises only from mutations.
Why is a genetically diverse population more likely to survive a change to the environment?
A genetically diverse population is more likely to survive environmental changes due to a wider range of adaptive traits.
Which of the following is true of continuous variation? A) It results from discrete genetic differences. B) It is influenced by multiple genes. C) It is unaffected by environmental factors. D) It leads to distinct phenotypes.
B) It is influenced by multiple genes.
Which of the following statements is true of continuous phenotypic variation? A) It is caused by a single gene. B) It results in distinct categories. C) It is influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors. D) It is unaffected by mutations.
C) It is influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors.
Which of the following would not result in a decrease of genetic variation? A) Genetic drift B) Inbreeding C) Mutation D) Stabilizing selection
C) Mutation
Which of the following scenarios will decrease the genetic variation of a population? A) Mutation B) Genetic drift C) Sexual reproduction D) Gene flow