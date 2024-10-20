Genomes exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Genomes exam

Genomes exam
  • Prokaryotic Genome
    Mostly uninterrupted coding sequences with very little non-coding DNA.
  • Eukaryotic Genome
    Contains significant non-coding DNA, repeated sequences, and complex gene arrangements.
  • Lateral Gene Transfer
    The transfer of genes from one organism to another through a method that is not reproduction.
  • Synteny
    Conserved arrangements of DNA in related genomes, useful for determining evolutionary relationships.
  • Gene Duplication
    A process where an extra copy of a gene is added to the chromosome, often due to unequal crossover.
  • Exon Shuffling
    A process where exons in a gene get shuffled around, potentially leading to novel proteins.
  • Single Copy Genes
    A single copy of a unique gene in the genome.
  • Tandem Clusters
    Clusters of identical copies of genes that are transcribed simultaneously to increase transcription output.
  • Multi Gene Families
    A set of several similar genes formed through gene duplication.
  • Hox Genes
    A highly conserved gene family that determines the body plan of an embryo.
  • Constitutive Heterochromatin
    Structural DNA that always remains condensed, usually found around the centromere and telomeres.
  • Segmental Duplications
    Repeated sequences of DNA that are duplicated in the genome.
  • Short Tandem Repeats (STRs)
    Short repeated sequences of DNA that vary in number between individuals.
  • Transposable Elements
    Pieces of DNA that can move around in the genome, behaving similarly to viruses.
  • Transposons
    Transposable elements that use a DNA intermediate to insert their sequence in the genome.
  • Retrotransposons
    Transposable elements that use an RNA intermediate to insert their sequence in the genome.
  • Pseudogenes
    DNA sequences that once coded for something but are now inactive due to mutations.
  • MicroRNA
    Non-protein coding DNA that codes for microRNA, involved in RNA interference and gene expression regulation.
  • Introns
    Non-coding DNA within genes.
  • What is the relationship between the number of genes and genome size in prokaryotes?
    There is a linear relationship; as the number of genes increases, the genome size proportionally increases.
  • What is the relationship between the number of genes and genome size in eukaryotes?
    There is no linear relationship; there is huge variation between the number of genes and genome size.
  • What is the role of non-coding DNA in eukaryotic genomes?
    Non-coding DNA serves structural roles, includes transposable elements, and can form pseudogenes.
  • How do tandem clusters form?
    Through gene duplication, often due to unequal crossover.
  • What are the two types of transposable elements?
    Transposons and retrotransposons.
  • What is a long interspersed nuclear element (LINE)?
    A type of retrotransposon that codes for reverse transcriptase.
  • What is the function of microRNA?
    Involved in RNA interference and regulation of gene expression.
  • What is the significance of synteny in evolutionary biology?
    It helps determine evolutionary relationships by comparing conserved DNA arrangements.
  • What is the impact of exon shuffling on proteins?
    It can lead to the creation of novel proteins or new functions for existing proteins.
  • What is the role of constitutive heterochromatin?
    It provides structural support and remains condensed, usually found around centromeres and telomeres.