Genomes exam Flashcards

Prokaryotic Genome Mostly uninterrupted coding sequences with very little non-coding DNA.

Eukaryotic Genome Contains significant non-coding DNA, repeated sequences, and complex gene arrangements.

Lateral Gene Transfer The transfer of genes from one organism to another through a method that is not reproduction.

Synteny Conserved arrangements of DNA in related genomes, useful for determining evolutionary relationships.

Gene Duplication A process where an extra copy of a gene is added to the chromosome, often due to unequal crossover.

Exon Shuffling A process where exons in a gene get shuffled around, potentially leading to novel proteins.

Single Copy Genes A single copy of a unique gene in the genome.

Tandem Clusters Clusters of identical copies of genes that are transcribed simultaneously to increase transcription output.

Multi Gene Families A set of several similar genes formed through gene duplication.

Hox Genes A highly conserved gene family that determines the body plan of an embryo.

Constitutive Heterochromatin Structural DNA that always remains condensed, usually found around the centromere and telomeres.

Segmental Duplications Repeated sequences of DNA that are duplicated in the genome.

Short Tandem Repeats (STRs) Short repeated sequences of DNA that vary in number between individuals.

Transposable Elements Pieces of DNA that can move around in the genome, behaving similarly to viruses.

Transposons Transposable elements that use a DNA intermediate to insert their sequence in the genome.

Retrotransposons Transposable elements that use an RNA intermediate to insert their sequence in the genome.

Pseudogenes DNA sequences that once coded for something but are now inactive due to mutations.

MicroRNA Non-protein coding DNA that codes for microRNA, involved in RNA interference and gene expression regulation.

Introns Non-coding DNA within genes.

What is the relationship between the number of genes and genome size in prokaryotes? There is a linear relationship; as the number of genes increases, the genome size proportionally increases.

What is the relationship between the number of genes and genome size in eukaryotes? There is no linear relationship; there is huge variation between the number of genes and genome size.

What is the role of non-coding DNA in eukaryotic genomes? Non-coding DNA serves structural roles, includes transposable elements, and can form pseudogenes.

How do tandem clusters form? Through gene duplication, often due to unequal crossover.

What are the two types of transposable elements? Transposons and retrotransposons.

What is a long interspersed nuclear element (LINE)? A type of retrotransposon that codes for reverse transcriptase.

What is the function of microRNA? Involved in RNA interference and regulation of gene expression.

What is the significance of synteny in evolutionary biology? It helps determine evolutionary relationships by comparing conserved DNA arrangements.

What is the impact of exon shuffling on proteins? It can lead to the creation of novel proteins or new functions for existing proteins.