Genomes exam Flashcards

Genomes exam
Genomes exam
- Prokaryotic GenomeMostly uninterrupted coding sequences with very little non-coding DNA.
- Eukaryotic GenomeContains significant non-coding DNA, repeated sequences, and complex gene arrangements.
- Lateral Gene TransferThe transfer of genes from one organism to another through a method that is not reproduction.
- SyntenyConserved arrangements of DNA in related genomes, useful for determining evolutionary relationships.
- Gene DuplicationA process where an extra copy of a gene is added to the chromosome, often due to unequal crossover.
- Exon ShufflingA process where exons in a gene get shuffled around, potentially leading to novel proteins.
- Single Copy GenesA single copy of a unique gene in the genome.
- Tandem ClustersClusters of identical copies of genes that are transcribed simultaneously to increase transcription output.
- Multi Gene FamiliesA set of several similar genes formed through gene duplication.
- Hox GenesA highly conserved gene family that determines the body plan of an embryo.
- Constitutive HeterochromatinStructural DNA that always remains condensed, usually found around the centromere and telomeres.
- Segmental DuplicationsRepeated sequences of DNA that are duplicated in the genome.
- Short Tandem Repeats (STRs)Short repeated sequences of DNA that vary in number between individuals.
- Transposable ElementsPieces of DNA that can move around in the genome, behaving similarly to viruses.
- TransposonsTransposable elements that use a DNA intermediate to insert their sequence in the genome.
- RetrotransposonsTransposable elements that use an RNA intermediate to insert their sequence in the genome.
- PseudogenesDNA sequences that once coded for something but are now inactive due to mutations.
- MicroRNANon-protein coding DNA that codes for microRNA, involved in RNA interference and gene expression regulation.
- IntronsNon-coding DNA within genes.
- What is the relationship between the number of genes and genome size in prokaryotes?There is a linear relationship; as the number of genes increases, the genome size proportionally increases.
- What is the relationship between the number of genes and genome size in eukaryotes?There is no linear relationship; there is huge variation between the number of genes and genome size.
- What is the role of non-coding DNA in eukaryotic genomes?Non-coding DNA serves structural roles, includes transposable elements, and can form pseudogenes.
- How do tandem clusters form?Through gene duplication, often due to unequal crossover.
- What are the two types of transposable elements?Transposons and retrotransposons.
- What is a long interspersed nuclear element (LINE)?A type of retrotransposon that codes for reverse transcriptase.
- What is the function of microRNA?Involved in RNA interference and regulation of gene expression.
- What is the significance of synteny in evolutionary biology?It helps determine evolutionary relationships by comparing conserved DNA arrangements.
- What is the impact of exon shuffling on proteins?It can lead to the creation of novel proteins or new functions for existing proteins.
- What is the role of constitutive heterochromatin?It provides structural support and remains condensed, usually found around centromeres and telomeres.